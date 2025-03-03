Execution Analyst, SES Creation/SES Rel/Price Line Verification

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our special team?

Key Accountabilities and Challenges:

Accountable for accurate and timely transactional input validation and data entry from an invoice or service receiving document, such as a field ticket or timesheet, into an online Service Entry Sheet (SES) document in BP’s SAP ERP Backbone solution. Once accepted by BP, the SES provides confirmation of the services that have been performed by a supplier. The Service Entry Sheet Releaser verifies the acceptability of an SES thoroughly and then forwards it to the responsible business User for acceptance. Under certain process guidelines, the Service Entry Sheet Releaser may accept (release) the SES on the responsible user’s behalf.



Basic activities involved in an SES includes-

o Validate the invoice against supporting documentation, e.g., field tickets, timesheets, etc, and create entry into SAP per defined process.

o Validate BP Purchase Order or Contract line items and record each service as an SES line item.

o Validate and record quantities of each service received for each SES line item.

o Reject invoice in case of clear discrepancy with accurate business reasoning.

o Release the SES in the workflow for acceptance by BP.

o Ensure daily transactional processing targets and KPI are met.

o Timely exception resolution and customer concern as per the process guidelines.

o If exceptions are found, clearly document reasons and refer them to the appropriate responsible party, e.g., PO Buyer and Accounts Payable team for resolution.

o Applies standard agreements and aligns with established purchase-to-pay processes.

o Validate the invoices received from suppliers against the backup documentation provided, ensure appropriate authorizations (signatures, e-mails) exist on the backup documentation.

o Identify and log materials/services/personnel on the invoice that do not have adequate or no backup documentation.

o Based on established business rules for certain businesses, perform the SES release on invoices which match established criteria.

o Work closely with the business collaborators to make the business users approves the SES and follow-up in case of delays in securing approval.



Expectations:

High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the relevant processes to ensure it balances correctly.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate SES creations and releasing. SES released and invoices verified to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

SES to be created and verified in an accurate and timely manner within strict deadlines.

Liaising with collaborators, colleagues, and vendors in different global time zones and potentially in different languages, requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Working hours (Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.



Qualifications, Competencies & Approach:



Essential Education & Experience-

Bachelor’s degree in management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

Minimum of 2 to 4 years of experience in Procurement operations and SES or GR operations.

Strong knowledge of SES or GR Operations with good understanding of procurement and accounts payable practices.

Experience of working cross culturally and in a Global environment.

Knowledge to use of software applications like SAP, SRM and salesforce is an added advantage.

Demonstrates basic understanding of overall Procure to Pay processes.

Good command in MS office suite like outlook, teams, excel and word.



Key Competencies-

• Operational Completion - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management.

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state in the processes.

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including data awareness, business risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

• Eye For Business - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.

• Continuous improvement – Carries continuous improvement approach and look at the process from opportunities perspective and accordingly work towards continuous improvement within the processes.



Approaches-

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future; Values partnership and collaborates to achieve desired team results.

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes, and innovative solutions to known problems.

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital detailed self-service customer experiences.

Digital approach – Carries digital approach and think towards creative digital solutions to address problems.

