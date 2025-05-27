Execution Manager, Invoice Processing

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. In India, we operate bp’s FBT, which is a coordinated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big, sophisticated challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp.

Is thinking big – and delivering successful outcomes – in the space of digital solutions and customer experiences your forte? Are you adept at inspiring a team and improving its performance? Do you have a passion for encouraging a culture of curiosity, creativity and collaboration? Here’s where you will have every opportunity to challenge conventions and break new ground. Let’s hear from you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work. For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – Efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎

Stewardship – Laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – Facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – Driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

Operations

Accountable for service delivery that drives effective invoice processing, prompt payment to BP suppliers and issue resolution on employee expenses.

Provide end-to-end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipelines to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on time payment to suppliers.

Support Squads to implement timely and innovative improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience. Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture.

Resolve sophisticated issues that are raised by the team and oversee and supervise their performance.

Ensure compliance with relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp.

Change Management

Support changes in services by leading the management of change process with collaborators – internal & external.

Help with input / support on business case for change proposals.

Support internal change in communications and implementation.

Drive a culture of continuous improvement and strive improvement towards operational excellence.

Risk Management

Supervise and lead the accurate and timely delivery of AP services (i.e. invoice, payment, report preparation, etc.)

Identify, handle and raise risks as required.

Ensure continuous operations, including BCP.

Implement compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to keep controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in management, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices with detailed knowledge of accounts payable and invoice processing practices

Minimum of 14 years plus experience leading a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes

Minimum 5 years on hand experience in Accounts Payable and Invoice processing process on SAP, JDE and Ariba Guided Buying

Experienced in recruiting, developing and coaching employee

Direct process management experience including standard methodologies, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and expert in working in multi-faceted environment

Join our FBT Team and advance your career as an Execution Manager, Invoice Processing Accelerator!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



