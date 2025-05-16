Execution Manager, Order Management

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Overview:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. In India, we operate bp’s FBT, which is a coordinated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big, sophisticated challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Key Accountabilities and challenges:

Lead the Procurement Operations Execution team responsible for supervising the end-to-end Order to Receipt (O2R) process/ procurement buying, ensuring the accurate and timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs), Service Entry Sheets (SES), Purchase Requisitions (PRs), and Shopping Carts (SCs). The role also involves resolving invoice exceptions and handling all associated procure-to-pay (P2P) activities.

Actively supervise and handle requisitions and shopping carts to ensure compliance with internal policies, procedures, and service level agreements (SLAs), supporting the delivery of best-in-class service, operational efficiency, and process integrity.

Operational Responsibilities

Drive continuous improvement initiatives across the O2R process to improve accuracy, efficiency, and cycle time.

Act as the key liaison between internal collaborators (e.g., requisitioners, project managers, finance teams) and external suppliers to ensure seamless execution of procurement transactions.

Ensure adherence to global procurement policies and compliance requirements, including SOX controls and audit readiness.

Lead, coach, and develop a high-performing procurement operations team, fostering a culture of accountability, collaboration, and service excellence.

Collaborate with digital and systems teams to identify automation opportunities and support the deployment of procurement tools and enhancements (e.g., SAP SRM, S4HANA, Ariba).

Supervise and report performance metrics, using insights to identify trends, raise risks, and implement corrective actions where needed.

Champion collaborator engagement and customer satisfaction through effective communication and issue resolution.

Ensure data quality and process compliance in procurement master data, including supplier records and catalogue management.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on time Purchase order to suppliers.

Support Squad & GPO teams to implement timely and innovative improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience

Change Management

Support organizational change efforts in the adoption of new processes, systems, or operating models within the procurement space.

Help with input / support on case for change proposals

Support internal change communications and implementation

Drive a culture of continuous improvement and strive improvement towards operational excellence

Risk Management

Supervise and ensure the precise and prompt execution of all order management tasks, including purchase order creation, modifications, approvals, closure, invoice dispute resolution, and preparation of related reports.

Proactively identify and handle potential risks, escalating them in alignment with governance protocols.

Safeguard business continuity by maintaining and driving Business Continuity Plans (BCP) to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Uphold strict compliance with established policies and procedures, ensuring timely and accurate reporting to meet internal control requirements.

Partner closely with the Internal Control team to uphold ownership of current controls within the procurement function and support both internal and external audit engagements.

People

Lead a team of 85+ members, including direct line responsibility for 4–5+ Team Leads.

Develop an inclusive culture that values and respects team diversity.

Provide clear guidance to the team while actively encouraging and considering their feedback.

Lead initiatives for employee recognition and reward programs to boost engagement.

Promote a collaborative and team-oriented attitude aligned with company goals.

Contribute to project coordination, talent acquisition, onboarding, and training activities.

Support the implementation of career development frameworks, personal growth plans, and succession strategies.

Implement people management duties in line with company policies and legal requirements, including work planning, task allocation, and performance management.

Offering feedback, coaching, recognition, and handling disciplinary actions.

Facilitating learning opportunities and enhancing team technical capabilities.

Champion a culture of continuous improvement and high performance.

Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and approaches

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities

Expectations

Develop a good understanding of all the business partner organisations served as well as the operations to be able to deliver high quality service and outcomes.

Familiar with the different AP processes and systems involved between the respective teams.

Manage different stakeholders of various levels of seniority to better understand expectations and needs.

Laisse with multiple internal and external stakeholders in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Manage team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Qualification, Experience and Competencies:

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Management, Engineering, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

Procurement Certification – CPM, CPSM, CIPS or equivalent

Strong understanding of SCM procurement practices with general knowledge of Souring and general accounting practices (payments and invoice processing)

Should have hands on expertise/experience in core souring and procurement domain (preferred Oil & Gas sector)

Overall Work experience of 18+ years with a minimum of 8-10 years of experience handling a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management, supply chain management and processes.

Experience in redefining SCM processes (system and process changes)

Direct process management experience including standard methodologies, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multidimensional environment

Attitudes

Own your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of clarity

Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of clarity Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment

Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace

Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions

Key Competencies:

Operational Excellence – Recognised as subject matter expert for business process development, provides ongoing consultancy/coaching across the organisation and shares standard methodology and lessons learned.

Risk Management - Leads the identification of risk, interconnectivities between different risks and identification of new risk mitigation measures. Identifies major supply chain risks and takes appropriate remedial action in a timely manner through organisational channels in instances of non-compliance.

Problem Solving - Proactively prioritise/anticipate problems, devise solutions, facilitate consensus and guide implementation of corrective and/or preventive actions for sophisticated issue

Analytical Thinking - Applies analytical techniques to solve sophisticated problems. Identifies, evaluates and makes clear recommendations based on analysis.

Innovation – Proactively researches, imports and applies innovations or current trends in the industry into new concepts or ideas. Brings together the creative ideas into a systematic approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements.

Digital Fluency - Acts as a digital champion for the business by adopting and advocating the deployment of new devices, applications, software tools and services.

Change Management - Leads groups or teams through the whole organizational change process including problem solving and creative thinking. Adopts innovative approaches, systems, structures and method

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

Business Sense –Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently. Interprets financial performance and describes how initiatives/projects contribute to the delivery of the overall strategy.

Energize People - Leads teams to successfully achieve goals and objectives. Demonstrates modesty and curiosity in interactions with individuals at all levels.

Build Enduring Capability - Develops teams and successors with required expertise and experience. Engages in development and career planning dialogues with employees.

Improve Value - Aligns work and priorities to the strategic expectations of the operation. Supports employees in their efforts to achieve job goals by providing resources and removing obstacles.

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

Relationship Management - Proactively builds mutually effective working relationships with a broad range of internal and external collaborators and with engages them to obtain input and feedback.

Join our FBT Team and advance your career as an Execution Manager, Order Management!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.