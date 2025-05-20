Execution Senior Analyst, Order Management

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Overview:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new Finance Business & Technology (FBT) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive ground breaking digital solutions and agile ways of working. Key Accountabilities and Challenges: Responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close. Key activities include: Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate.

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category mentorship or other relevant sourcing instructions

Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to acquire pricing, delivery and other commercial terms

Engage BP collaborators – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision

Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO

Working hours US shift (18:00-03:00 IST) to support Business Partners Qualifications, Proficiencies & Approach: Essential Education & Experience- Bachelor’s degree in management, Business, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum 5-6 years of experience in core procurement, buying.

Strong knowledge of procurement practices with understanding of accounts payable practices

Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in wide-ranging environment. Come, join our bp team!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



