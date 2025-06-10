Execution Team Lead, Invoicing Processing Accelerator

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Overview:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its

Resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new Finance Business & Technology (FBT) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the FBT centre will drive pioneering digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Key Accountabilities and Challenges:

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

• Develop a team of Analyst and SMEs for the Invoice Processing.

•Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payables services (i.e. invoice/ payment processing, report preparation, etc.)

•Handle and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

• Carry out compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

•Work with relevant Internal Control team to retain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review.

•Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

•Implement standard methodologies for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

•Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been called out, or further call out to the necessary parties.

•Monitor open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate collaborators.

• Gather, collate and analyse data as and when necessary, in order to prepare and maintain various reports as and when needed.

•Regularly track and timely resolve outstanding invoices issues that have been raised, or further bring up to the necessary parties.

•Review of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly, and year-end close.

•Reconcile the relevant system and journals and ensure that reviewed and processed and paid on time.

•Handle the processing of invoices dropout from BOT process/ other automated channels.

•Support CI (continuous improvement) in AP operational processes, process simplification and compliance.

•Responsible for the People development and creating a inclusive work environment.

•Provide regular feedback and check-in to team members towards achievement of the Goals.

•Drive the organizational values and goals with team.



Expectations-

•High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

•There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

•Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

•Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

•Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.



Qualifications, Competencies & Approach:



Essential Education & Experience-

•Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field, or currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

•Minimum of 13-15 years of experience in general accounting, accounts payable and / or invoice processing operations.

•Experience on tools –SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing.

•Good skill in using Excel.



Approaches-

• Lead your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.

•Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values partnership and collaborates to achieve results.

•Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers.

• Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences.

•Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems.



Key Competencies-

•Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management.

•Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

•Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state.

•Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.

•Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

•Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

•Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities.

•Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

•Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and tackle problems.

•Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

• Eye For Business- Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.

Come, join our bp team!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.