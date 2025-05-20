Execution Team Manager, myProcurement

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Overview:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. In India, we operate bp’s FBT, which is a coordinated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big, sophisticated challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Key Accountabilities and challenges:

The Helpdesk Execution Manager leads a team comprising professionals and is accountable for the delivery of timely support and technical assistance of S2P queries/solutions to BP users. The ideal candidate is required to undertake detailed reviews of end-to-end process metrics across FBT Procurement to find opportunities for improved efficiency and effectiveness of process, investigate and problem solving of issues impacting S2P performance.

Operations

Handle and deliver FBT Key Performance Indicators for the Helpdesk team

Resolve any sophisticated issues that are raised by the team/ BPO and oversee and supervise their performance

Provide S2P solutions, advice and information to staff across the FBT and its customers as and when required

Implement the best solutions for S2P process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team

Accountable for service delivery quality for team

Implement and supervise the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running effectively

Collaborating with various Operational Excellence teams e.g. Helpdesk Operational Excellence, Supplier and User Experience Excellence team and Pune Operational Excellence team to improve FBT Procurement’s ability to implement within Procurement systems and operations

Maintaining relationship with the various Operations teams to drive standardisation and improve procurement processes

Lead cross functional relationship management as a key myProcurement representative towards to the Business, Category Leadership, Sourcing and I&E

Handle all metrics, triage and workflow ensuring issues are gathered, properly prioritized and team performance is understood. Apply this knowledge/information to ensure a strong User Experience through effective and efficient operations

Manage and report on operational incidents:

Manage through to resolution ensuring timeliness and effectiveness

Look for trends and opportunities for improvement

Ensure team is trained on and able to implement Root Cause Analysis

Define quality resolution and support actions to keep up long term resolution

Understand industry standard methodologies

Support any transition projects as per the requirements

Change Management

Support changes in services by leading the management of change process with collaborators – internal & external

Help with input / support on business case for change proposals

Support internal change communications and implementation

Drive a culture of continuous improvement and strive improvement towards operational excellence

Risk Management

Identify and raise risks to Operations Manager / Functions Director

Handling risks and ensuring continuous operations including BCP

Ensure the timely delivery of S2P queries/solutions in accordance with SLAs

People

Direct Line management for up to 5 direct reports and a team of up to 40 team members

Create an inclusive environment recognising diversity of team members

Communicate clear instructions to team members & listen to team member feedback

Drive rewards and recognition program for team members

Drive teamwork ethos for the benefit of the company and the team

Assist in project coordination, recruitment, training and management of people

Support career development framework, personal development plans and succession planning for team

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and direct work

Appraise performance; provide feedback and coaching, and reward and discipline employees

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development, and facilitate the development of technical competencies

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance

Accelerator Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements progressive solutions that solve our most complicated and sophisticated problems

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, handling risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and attitudes

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities

Expectations

Develop a good understanding of all the customer organisations served as well as the operations to be able to deliver high quality service

Handling different collaborators of various levels of seniority to better understand expectations and needs

Collaborating closely with multiple internal and external stakeholders in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams

Leading team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualification, Experience and Competencies:

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum of 8-10 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes

Experienced in recruiting, developing and coaching employees

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices

Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

Direct process management experience including standard methodologies, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Attitudes

Own your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency

Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment

Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace

Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions

Key Competencies:

Operational Excellence – Recognised as subject matter expert for business process development, provides ongoing consultancy/coaching across the organisation and shares standard methodology and lessons learned.

Risk Management - Leads the identification of risk, interconnectivities between different risks and identification of new risk mitigation measures. Identifies major supply chain risks and takes appropriate remedial action in a timely manner through organisational channels in instances of non-compliance.

Problem Solving - Proactively prioritise/anticipate problems, devise solutions, facilitate consensus and guide implementation of corrective and/or preventive actions for sophisticated issue

Analytical Thinking - Applies analytical techniques to solve sophisticated problems. Identifies, evaluates and makes clear recommendations based on analysis.

Innovation – Proactively researches, imports and applies innovations or current trends in the industry into new concepts or ideas. Brings together the creative ideas into a systematic approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements.

Digital Fluency - Acts as a digital champion for the business by adopting and advocating the deployment of new devices, applications, software tools and services.

Change Management - Leads groups or teams through the whole organizational change process including problem solving and creative thinking. Adopts innovative approaches, systems, structures and methods.

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

Business Sense – Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently. Interprets financial performance and describes how initiatives/projects contribute to the delivery of the overall strategy.

Energize People - Leads teams to successfully achieve goals and objectives. Demonstrates modesty and curiosity in interactions with individuals at all levels.

Build Enduring Capability - Develops teams and successors with required expertise and experience. Engages in development and career planning dialogues with employees.

Improve Value - Aligns work and priorities to the strategic expectations of the operation. Supports employees in their efforts to achieve job goals by providing resources and removing obstacles.

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

Relationship Management - Proactively builds mutually effective working relationships with a broad range of internal and external collaborators and with engages them to obtain input and feedback.

Join our FBT Team and advance your career as an Execution Team Manager, myProcurement!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

