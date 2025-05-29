Job summary
Customers & Products
Business Support Group
Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.
We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.
Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.
At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.
We are currently looking for Executive - Supply & Distribution at Patalganga location and details mentioned below:
Role Synopsis:
- This role is accountable for internal road safety, incoming goods and responsible for Distribution and direct sales. Key responsibilities
- Ensure loading of FG as per distribution plan safely
- Ensure Vehicle Placement as per the call up given to the transporters with coordination with logistics team
- Drive road safety agenda inside Plant.
- Co-ordination with production for dispatch ensuring smooth production running.
- Logistics support for 3rd parties.
- Ensure vehicle availability for OEM bulk supplies
- Ensure safe and efficient forklift operations inside the plant
- Ensure timely execution of Direct Sale. (Ct3 sales, Export orders & other direct sale)
- Through engagement with the Drivers & Forklift Operators will increase more awareness on Road Safety & Safe Forklift Operations.
- To ensure availability of Packaging Material for Silvassa Plant & associated 3P’s (SGS, SOG, TPR) agreement with Planning.
- Optimally Coordinate the department activities within guidelines to ensure compliance to ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 standards.
- To handle Receipts Operation & ensure its compliance to Operational Guidelines.
- Ensure that Paharpur Plant attains its objectives through contribution as member of Plant Team.
- To Facilitate participation of Department member in Kaizen movement.
Key Accountabilities:
- HSSE compliance at PHP Site and IRPL. Supervising the performance record, report near misses and action closeouts. Maintain strict adherence to road transportation safety rules and Lifesaving rules.
- Prioritizing the product stocks at Plant based on the regional requirements..
- Coordinate new product blending with Marketing, Plant and Technology.
- Focus towards delivering an In Full timely service of >95% from Warehouse by following standard process.
- Ensure the best response and engagement with Regional Supply Coordinators and Plant Production and S&D functions.
- Act with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader
Third Party operations
- Supervise and Control in respect of Supply chain function.
Systems and Controls
- Supervise and review to identify gaps and raise whenever required.
Job Requirements:
a) Graduate or equivalent experience in Science or Commerce. Certification or Diploma in Materials Management or Supply Chain will have an added advantage Knowledge / Experience
b) Proven experience in supply and distribution / logistics function of plant operations / sales or any other commercial function.
c) Basic knowledge of HSSE, TQM, ISO 14001 &45001 requirements.
d) Proficiency in English, Hindi, Bengali will be added advantage
Desirable criteria:
- Performance Bias: Very pro-active to handle range of activities in complex non routine context. Time management, taking care of conflicting priorities and demands effectively.
- Wise Decisions: Systematically breaks down complex problems to solve them. Must have good judgment and be able to make sound decisions under pressure.
- Partnership and Teamwork: Actively support Team activities and facilitates building team efficiency between production and maintenance teams in the plant. Seeks out sources of knowledge and standard processes for team development for building a learning culture. Must demonstrate good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Leadership: Ability to lead teams even where there is no line authority. Must have proven good influencing skills. Demonstrate significant personal autonomy and team leader authority in designated areas. Give specific mentor to others to assist their performance.
- Business awareness- Demonstrates understanding of internal and external customer needs and goes above and beyond.
- Creativity & Innovative: Should be open to new insights and constantly strive to look for and adopt newer ways of doing things in manner.
Additional Information:
- Report SLPia, QOCs & Near Misses.
- Administrative Support to Plant operation.
- Implementation of OMS and operational guidelines.Work as Area Authority under Permit to Work System
- Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management
Travel Requirement
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.