Expert Data Center Technologist

The role is embedded in the Product Development team and has numerous touch points with both internal and external customers and is part of the Data Center Agile Squad. In the challenging data center immersion cooling business it is essential to keep up with fast paced developments and driven competition in the market. This competition is represented by both established lubricant competitors, emerging ones stepping up from sub-supplier positions as well as alternative data center designs such as air cooling and direct to chip cooling. The core competence in technical expertise technical trends in this space must be developed to offer coordinated and innovative customers besides working on the intuition-style and experience-based routine trouble shooting-type tasks.
Take the mission of delivering coordinated solutions to internal/external customers in a safe, reliable, and way with their rich experience in applied technologies and strong expertise of products and services for lubricant engineering industries.
Will take various responsibilities as a significant part of bp’s local technical platform and global technology community where bp technology are established and developed to satisfy customers demands at present and in the future. They will be core members of the global Data Center Squad, a multi-functional group passionate about decarbonization industry.
Strong capabilities of international and interculture communication in written and oral practices.
Degree or equivalent experience or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering, Computer Science or related technical subject area
Ideally hands-on experience in data Centers / IT hardware, immersion cooling or similar fields.
Ideally knowledge about the formulation, application and production of lubricants and/or dielectric thermal management fluids.
Show management in a detailed approaches.
Shown fundamental skills in problem analysis, experiment design, data processing and reporting.
Shown broad experience of technical development and technology deployment, especially the capabilities of developing an idea to a solution.
Wide connections with industrial partners including companies, institutes and researchers.
Shown strong interpersonal skills and experience of working across teams.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This position is not available for remote working
