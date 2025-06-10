Expert Data Center Technologist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

The role is embedded in the Product Development team and has numerous touch points with both internal and external customers and is part of the Data Center Agile Squad. In the challenging data center immersion cooling business it is essential to keep up with fast paced developments and driven competition in the market. This competition is represented by both established lubricant competitors, emerging ones stepping up from sub-supplier positions as well as alternative data center designs such as air cooling and direct to chip cooling. The core competence in technical expertise technical trends in this space must be developed to offer coordinated and innovative customers besides working on the intuition-style and experience-based routine trouble shooting-type tasks.

Purpose of the role!

Take the mission of delivering coordinated solutions to internal/external customers in a safe, reliable, and way with their rich experience in applied technologies and strong expertise of products and services for lubricant engineering industries.

Will take various responsibilities as a significant part of bp’s local technical platform and global technology community where bp technology are established and developed to satisfy customers demands at present and in the future. They will be core members of the global Data Center Squad, a multi-functional group passionate about decarbonization industry.

Key Results/ Accountabilities from role!

Compliance:

Ensure daily operations for fulfilling responsibilities manner and conform to bp’s value, code of conduct and internal policies.

Product and Formulation:

Have deep understanding of existing and evolving products portfolio, characteristics of products, application scenarios and industrial standards which will lead practical and effective solutions.

Facilitate deployment of new products: lead/monitor and feedback to global teams on experimental trials; work as a Technologist to ensure that claims are relevant, valid and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing; I delivery of technical presentations for new products; support sales technical teams to present and implement products; support Global and Regional/Local Supply Chain.

Be familiar with competitor products and provide advice and insights to support product performance evaluation and establish bp’s products value proposition and claims.

Provide product/application advice to sales/customers and product recommendations for existing business and new business opportunities including support for OEM teams and OEM product approval renewals.

Support products promotion, introduction, training or communication with internal or external parties.

Technical Support and Service

Demonstrate skillful practices in handling sophisticated trouble-shooting cases by following methods and using various problem-solving tools.

Establish and maintain the working procedures with internal customers as the technical peer and get feedbacks on demands and trends of products, technologies and markets.

Build up effective working procedures, schedules and methods to handle routine works, like lab management, stock management, equipment calibration etc.

Lead or support cases by offering guide insight, design of experiment or product recommendation to identify root cause/failure mode in customer practices and define solutions to solving cases. Testing in TD/PD lab or 3rd party’s lab will be handled to support

Find opportunities and business growth by screening routine technical cases with strategical view and align the technical research with bp’s strategy.

Support operation unit and supply chain in handling topics including root cause analysis of quality issue, customer complain communities and play a relevant role for international or cross-region communication.

Suggestions to optimize the model, procedure and guidelines to activities and introduce best-practice in bp’s organization to TD team.

Provide leadership on the integrity and management of technical data.

Project Management

Projects in TMS/ODIMS and share valuable ideas which will benefit bp technology competence or business growth.

Maintain and update project management documents in regular base.

Develop and optimize procedures, approaches, and methodologies to handle various projects in categories of technical research, processing optimization, products upgrading and application studies.

Work closely with Global Supply Chain to e.g. localize products in new markets and to improve product quality.

Innovation and Engineering

Develop TD’s core technology competence by high credits of expertise and research and study on industrial mega-trends, emerging performance demand for lubricants products and competition products in Immersion Cooling space.

Develop innovative ideas and solutions to customer based on existing working scope by close collaboration with other functional units within organization or external industrial partners.

Supervising advances and development in lubricant techniques and engineering areas with using patent screening, industrial intelligence and association membership.

Influences to immersion cooling technology with activities in industrial associations, standardization committees, authorities and academic organizations.

Additional

Management of other tasks within TD working scope.

Support to technical topics in regions

Represent bp at Industry Conferences and Customer Events.

Experience:

Strong capabilities of international and interculture communication in written and oral practices.

Degree or equivalent experience or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering, Computer Science or related technical subject area

Ideally hands-on experience in data Centers / IT hardware, immersion cooling or similar fields.

Ideally knowledge about the formulation, application and production of lubricants and/or dielectric thermal management fluids.

Show management in a detailed approaches.

Shown fundamental skills in problem analysis, experiment design, data processing and reporting.

Shown broad experience of technical development and technology deployment, especially the capabilities of developing an idea to a solution.

Wide connections with industrial partners including companies, institutes and researchers.

Shown strong interpersonal skills and experience of working across teams.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Waterfall Model, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.