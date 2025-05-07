Exploration Geologist - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

BP's purpose is to deliver energy to the world today and tomorrow. A “reset bp” plan to grow the upstream with increasing investment in oil and gas to strengthen the portfolio, grow production and grow cash flow. We are planning to increase investment in exploration and exploration seismic to reload and enhance the oil and gas opportunity hopper - both within our existing regions as well as in regions and geographies where we do not currently have upstream activity. Exploration plans to drill ~40 wells globally over the next 3 years.

The Eastern Hemisphere Exploration Team is looking for a geologist and interpreter to support the exploration agenda of bringing forward exploration and appraisal opportunities that add value to bp. You will be responsible for characterizing the subsurface, undertaking regional basin evaluations, developing prospect and lead inventories and maturing prospects for drilling.

The Eastern Hemisphere Exploration Team operate a flexible and agile operating model where people work on the best and highest value opportunities. Future projects could be working anywhere across the eastern hemisphere exploration portfolio.

Deliver integrated geological and geophysical descriptions and evaluations at regional, basin, play fairway, and prospect levels.

Deliver prospect and lead inventories.

Mature selected opportunities into detailed integrated prospect descriptions including assured, risked volumetric assessments.

Support well planning and well operations when drilling exploration prospects.

Integrate post-well results into subsurface models and undertake post-well evaluations.

Recommend and deliver geological studies to drive knowledge of key basins and play fairways and work with drilling teams to design new drill well data acquisition plans.

Be comfortable working with multiple models of the subsurface and working with sometimes limited datasets.

University Degree in Geology or related subject.

5-10 years of relevant industry experience, including some in an exploration and geological well planning environment.

A sound understanding of integrated petroleum geoscience exploration fundamentals.

Exploration experience from a variety of basins and depositional system settings.

Strong integrated geoscience skills and ability to work with all forms of geological as well as geophysical data.

A sound knowledge of seismic interpretation, seismic attributes, well-log interpretation, depositional environment determination and the ability to develop integrated models of the subsurface.

Familiarity with exploration volumetric assessment including use of GeoX.

The ability to assimilate a wide range of geological information to produce coherent geoscience understanding and conclusions.

A creative and flexible mindset and be comfortable with creating integrated ideas, interpretation and models both from large, complex, and multi-dimensional datasets and form sparse limited and occasionally poor-quality datasets.

A business-oriented, value focused mindset that thrives on uncertainty and with a strong bias for collaboration, communication and integration.

Familiarity with Petrel software and workflows.

Experience working in multi-discipline / functional project team, ability to influence others to provide quality inputs to ensure quality team delivery.

Experience working in diverse global team and working remotely.

Familiarity with agile working practices.

Your line manager will be a Global Subsurface Solutions Geology Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS. Technical coaching and assurance will be provided by members of the Eastern Hemisphere Exploration Team.

You will work in Pune, India, but will be remotely deployed into an integrated exploration team consisting of 5-10 inter-disciplinary technical members based in multiple locations. You will become part of bp’s supportive global Exploration Community, with access to Communities of Practice, technical specialists and subject matter experts to help you develop your technical skills.

You will work with the stakeholders in the Eastern hemisphere exploration teams, local region-based geoscientists and management and other specialists as required.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

Life and health insurance, medical care package





