Exploration Geologist - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About bp:
BP's purpose is to deliver energy to the world today and tomorrow. A “reset bp” plan to grow the upstream with increasing investment in oil and gas to strengthen the portfolio, grow production and grow cash flow. We are planning to increase investment in exploration and exploration seismic to reload and enhance the oil and gas opportunity hopper - both within our existing regions as well as in regions and geographies where we do not currently have upstream activity. Exploration plans to drill ~40 wells globally over the next 3 years.
About the Role:
The Eastern Hemisphere Exploration Team is looking for a geologist and interpreter to support the exploration agenda of bringing forward exploration and appraisal opportunities that add value to bp. You will be responsible for characterizing the subsurface, undertaking regional basin evaluations, developing prospect and lead inventories and maturing prospects for drilling.
The Eastern Hemisphere Exploration Team operate a flexible and agile operating model where people work on the best and highest value opportunities. Future projects could be working anywhere across the eastern hemisphere exploration portfolio.
What you will deliver:
As an exploration geologist you will:
Must have educational qualifications:
Minimum years of relevant experience:
Must have experiences/skills:
Good to have experiences/skills:
You will work with:
Your line manager will be a Global Subsurface Solutions Geology Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS. Technical coaching and assurance will be provided by members of the Eastern Hemisphere Exploration Team.
You will work in Pune, India, but will be remotely deployed into an integrated exploration team consisting of 5-10 inter-disciplinary technical members based in multiple locations. You will become part of bp’s supportive global Exploration Community, with access to Communities of Practice, technical specialists and subject matter experts to help you develop your technical skills.
You will work with the stakeholders in the Eastern hemisphere exploration teams, local region-based geoscientists and management and other specialists as required.
Why join bp
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation {+ 8 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.