Exploration Geophysicist - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About bp

Bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths, to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work. Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritised business challenges across bp’s Production and Operations (P&O).

About the Role

As a GSS exploration geophysicist, you will have the opportunity to support activity across a diverse set of locations and projects across the global portfolio. In your role, you will bring forward exploration and appraisal opportunities that add value to bp. You will be responsible for characterizing the subsurface, undertaking regional basin evaluation, developing prospect and lead inventories and maturing prospects for exploration assessment and decision.

You will be deployed into a multi-disciplinary squad to provide technical skills in geophysics and subsurface integration, along with thorough insight into subsurface uncertainty and risk. You will develop and provide technical skills in seismic interpretation and subsurface integration. There are broadening opportunities, with the potential to work different fields/basins in a variety of activities such as exploration prospect identification, integrated subsurface description, development planning and well planning for activity across bp’s global oil, gas and low carbon portfolio.

What will you deliver

As an individual technical contributor, you will work closely with other subsurface disciplines and other business units such as the Global Wells organisation.

Deliver integrated geological and geophysical descriptions and evaluations at regional, basin, play fairway, and prospect levels.

Deliver prospect and lead inventories. Mature selected opportunities into detailed integrated prospect descriptions including assured, risked volumetric assessments

Support well planning and well operations. Integrate post well results into subsurface models and undertake post-well evaluations.

Recommend technical studies and additional data requests, including seismic acquisition and processing work.

Apply your technical and business skills to develop appropriate subsurface scenarios, to characterise and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products.

Your ability to clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders will enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

You will promote bp's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrate strong individual and leadership behaviours in line with bp values.

As a geophysicist in bp’s subsurface technical community, you will coach and mentor, share best practice and seek to innovate to solve technical and business challenges.

Must have educational qualifications

Geophysics / Geoscience degree from a recognised university.

Minimum years of relevant experience

8 years of relevant experience as a geophysicist in exploration.

Must have experiences/skills

Understanding of integrated petroleum geoscience exploration fundamentals.

Exploration experience from a variety of basins and depositional system settings.

Strong integrated geoscience skills and ability to work with all forms of geological as well as geophysical data.

Working knowledge of seismic interpretation, seismic attributes, depth conversion, seismic rock properties, AVO, and DHIs.

Skilled in characterising and communicating subsurface uncertainty, risk and value.

Highly collaborative, team-first ethos, and a proven track-record of personal delivery.

Desire to develop and learn new skills.

Strong written and oral communication skills in English.

Good to have experiences/skills

Familiarity with Petrel, PalaeoScan, and statistical software packages.

Experience in seismic attribute work, AVO analysis and seismic rock properties fundamentals.

Creative and flexible mindset and be comfortable with creating integrated ideas, interpretation and models both from large, complex, and multi-dimensional datasets of variable quality and quantity.

Well planning experience.

Familiarity with Integrated Subsurface Descriptions and integrating seismic products into geological/reservoir models.

Experience of working in diverse global teams and managing stakeholders.

Familiarity with agile working practices.

You will work with

Your line manager will be the Geophysics Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS.

You will be based in Pune, India, but may be deployed remotely into a multinational, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/deliverables will be prioritised by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritisation.

You will also work in close collaboration with other subsurface teams from locations your squad is supporting, as well as with global subsurface technical specialists and subject matter experts.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

