Export Administrator- French Speaking

Export administrator- French and English Speaking

Please be advised that this requisition is intended to build a talent pool for multiple vacancies with similar responsibilities and expectations.

The purpose of the role is to assure the export deliveries to the countries in scope for packed goods.

Focus is mainly on primary distribution (IUS), direct customer (Secondary) and third party export customers secondary distribution). This covers order entry and order processing in SAP, availability checks and allocation in coordination with Planning and Demand Managers, delivery planning and scheduling with the warehouse, freight forwarders and customers after the shipment. Further the preparation of the necessary export documents, invoicing and all correspondence with the customer.

Solving daily logistic issues (e.g. claims, customer requirements) with the warehouse, forwarders and plant is part of the Export Admin role.

Export administrators are required to have a broad understanding of Customer Service, Customs and Supply Planning processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels.

In this role You will:

Complete day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and raise concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Proactively resolve customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate)

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

Support business activities through immediate triage, escalation (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable.

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partners through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to inspire productivity and / or level of service provided.

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant experience in export operations/management and customs (3 years +).

Fluency in English AND French

Excellent knowledge of Incoterms

Comprehensive knowledge of all documents related to International Trade (B/L, EUR1, COO, customs documents)

Legal knowledge of customs, ADR and Excise goods

Able to meet deadlines through good time management and allocation of priorities.

Good balance of general customer service skills and knowledge of the distribution industry.

Excellent team member encouraging and respecting the contribution of others and proactively sharing information and ideas.

Strong interpersonal skills with an awareness of different cultures within the customer base, team and organization

Experience using SAP and/or Sales Force and MS Office application

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



