Export Administrator - Korean Speaking

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

JOB PURPOSE

The purpose of the role is to assure the export deliveries to the countries in scope for packed goods. Focus is mainly on primary distribution (IUS) and third party export customers (secondary distribution). This covers order entry and order processing in SAP, availability checks and allocation in coordination with Planning and Demand Managers, delivery planning and scheduling with the warehouse, freight forwarders and customers after the shipment. Further the preparation of the necessary export documents, invoicing and all correspondence with the customer.

Solving daily logistic issues ( e.g. claims, customer requirements) with the warehouse, forwarders and plant is part of the Export Admin role.

Export administrators are required to have a broad understanding of Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Coordinate transportation and S & H daily operations taking into account capacity constraints and business priorities.

Ensure and follow-up BP HSSE rules and policies are aligned with for all S & H and transportation activities

Provide excellent Customer Service in order to continuously improve relationships with customers.

Support Distribution/Logistics Manager in auditing activities as required.

Work closely with logistics providers and customers to handle logistics queries and complaints

Maintain freight costing data in SAP in order to ensure a correct estimation of logistics providers invoices

Functional

Complete day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage deep understanding of specific customers, processes / systems and act as an issue point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers will include local operations, hauliers and governmental authorities (e.g. tax inspectors, customs agents, chamber of commerce, etc.) as well as 3rd parties.

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and bring up concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Proactively resolve customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):

Take ownership and resolve raised telephone and written customer issues

Route issues to Lubricants where appropriate for investigation/resolution.

Raise activities that are not actioned by assignees.

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities including:

Order processing and order fulfilment.

Sales order tracking.

Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders.

Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes.

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, escalation (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable.

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partners through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase productivity and / or level of service provided.

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Relevant educational background or equivalent experience

Relevant experience in export operations/management and customs (2years +).

REQUIRED SKILLS/EXPERTISE

Excellent knowledge of Incoterms.

Comprehensive knowledge of all documents related to International Trade (B/L, EUR1, COO, customs documents).

Legal knowledge of customs, ADR and Excise goods.

Base knowledge of P2P and Freight Costing processes.

Knowledge of Atlas is an advantage.

Korean Language Knowledge is mandatory for this role.

Intermediate level of the English language, both oral and written. Fluent in local language.

Active listening skills.

Able to meet deadlines through good time management and allocation of priorities.

Good balance of general customer service skills and knowledge of the distribution industry.

Strong service orientation - demonstrating the ability to set and maintain high standards of customer service, actively looking for ways to satisfy the customer.

Excellent team member encouraging and respecting the contribution of others and proactively sharing information and ideas.

Good interpersonal skills with an awareness of different cultures within the customer base, team and organization

Must demonstrate a solid understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong problem solving skills

Highly motivated

Experience using SAP and/or Siebel and MS Office application

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.