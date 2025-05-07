Export Import Manager

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Join our team and advance your career as an

Export and Import Manager

The role owner is a focal point for regulatory bodies and ensures compliant operations within the export and import of goods in and out of Belgium and France if applicable.

Export and Import Manager has overall responsibility for supporting export and import activities and acts as a local contact for customs and export authorities in Belgium, France and any other related geography in CF West Europe. The role represents the interface between CF West Europe and Service Centers = FBT teams (= Finance Business Technology Centers). The activities include supporting/coordinating FBT teams for the daily export and import (into Belgium) activities out of a plant/hub/3rd party facility. The role also ensures the execution of efficient export/import operations for Auto, Industrial businesses in balance with outstanding service (primary/secondary).

In this role You will:

Support FBT teams for import/export activities/ processes and compliance agenda.

Issue and maintain exports procedures to support OMS.

Manage and accurately address export/import related queries and complaints.

Manage and coordinate compilation of relevant export documents.

Act as Contract Assurance Manager (CAM) for local customs agencies.

Have responsibility to coordinate with FBT for export budget for primary/secondary destinations containing variable- and fix costs.

Be responsible of proactively improve relevant KPI’s for the export/import activities (Compliance incidents, customer complaints, cpl for relevant geographies, supporting overall CO2 emission targets)

Be responsible for compliance with legal regulations related to Export/Import activities, specifically Customs and Tax and being in communication with relevant local customs/tax authorities in applicable geographies

Support FBT teams to build cost efficient shipments and in accordance with agreed lead times.

Be responsible for collection of relevant export/import documentation and compliance and tax reporting (customs documents, certificates of origin, bill of lading, EUR1 documents, Dual Use Goods)

Support deep sea and primary operations including tendering process with procurement Support internal/external audits for export related topics Work closely with FBT teams, CF and manufacturing teams, tax teams, 3rd party Freight Forwarders and service providers.

Support CF West Manager in relevant projects and be SPA for export/import/compliance/tax related projects

Make sure operations are in line with International Trade Regulations and with International Trade Control Framework principles internally (including supporting other teams’ activities) Work on continuous improvement to create efficiency in export/ import operations Work on sustainability initiatives to make sure we meet overall Castrol targets for zero carbon emissions

What You will need to be successful:

Min 5 years’ experience gained in supply chain with expertise knowledge on for export/import activities

Min 3 years’ leadership experience to managing a team

Ability to influence and lead indirectly (without direct reporting line)

Demonstrated awareness for Safety / Quality and Compliance

Professional qualification in export (incl compliance)/supply chain

Good command of the English language, both oral and written.

Proficient in Dutch/Fluency in French is desirable

Able to meet deadlines through good time management and allocation of priorities.

Excellent administration and coordination skills developed in an international supply environment.

Technical knowledge of Export products (hazardous content) and services would be beneficial.

Expertise knowledge on International Trade Regulations

Strong service orientation - demonstrating the ability to set and maintain high standards of customer service, actively looking for ways to satisfy the customer.

Strong interpersonal understanding with an awareness of different cultures within the customer base, team and organization.

Ability to work under pressure and to a deadline.

Holding International Trade and Dangerous Goods Certifications are preferred

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



