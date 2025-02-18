Expression of Interest - Language speaking vacancies (Japanese)

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

BP is changing the way the world lives. We are one of the world’s largest energy companies with a span of business that includes exploration, production, refining, trading and distribution of energy.

As the global centre for bp Group Finance, Human Resources, Procurement, Integrated Supply and Trading, Group Audit and Tax, we are also the regional

hub for lubricants in the Asia Pacific region.

Key to our team's success is a dynamic, high-skilled and diverse team of professionals based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia supporting more than 60 countries across Asia Pacific, Australasia, South Africa, Angola, United Kingdom & United States.

If joining our growing team and contributing to delivering on bp's purpose for our people and the planet is of interest - we welcome you to express an interest and join our Talent Community for future openings.

Joining our talent community enables you to learn updates from the business, and be readily contactable as and when suitable openings become available.

Procurement: Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing strategies, plans and performing bidding events, negotiating purchase contracts and supporting stakeholders in the ongoing management of suppliers, in order to deliver against sourcing and contracting project achievements and relevant PSCM targets.

Finance: Accountable in ensuring accurate and timely recording for accounting end to end (AP/AR) transactions including group reporting and general accounting closing activities. Includes developing technical solutions to issues and support the delivery of statutory and tax reporting while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures.

Customer: Responsible for end-to-end Order to Cash journey with key focus on Customer Operations tasks like receiving enquiries & orders from customers by phone, email & portals, coordinating supplies, complaint management, Credit & Collections Management, Supply Chain Demand & Planning, Imports & Exports with a single motive to enhance Customer experience. Team drives business strategy by simplifying and standardizing & digitalizing end-to-end processes.

Human Resource: Responsible for supporting HR services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll, offer and onboarding, employee & organizational data, employee queries and other operational support.

Trading & Shipping: The team offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's degree or similar in related area, or related experience

Proven ability to converse effectively (verbal & written) in Japanese & English languages

Min 3 years of related experience in procurement / finance / customer service / HR

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.