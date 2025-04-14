External Process and Billing Team Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a Business and Technology Centre (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Now a part of the bp portfolio, Travel Centers of America (TA) is the largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center company in the United States. TA is focused on growing its network of travel centers. For more than 50 years, millions of professional truck drivers and motorists have called our travel centers home, depending on us daily for fuel, food, truck maintenance and essential services.

The role will oversight and centralized billing (collecting customer money and paying outside service providers) function end to end with all repair services performed by a Third Party Service Provider. Extensive phone and computer duties and interaction with fleet customers, drivers, field personnel, and TA Support Center staff. The position tracks and inputs all pertinent road call information into the system.

IMPORTANT! Please submit your CV in English

Key accountabilities

Responsible for successful resolution of any centralized billing issues being experienced by any staff member during their shift.

Responsible for monitoring and reporting key indicator statistics for the External Processing Team.

Accurate and timely billing to TA customers.

Maintain internal and external SLA's and KPI's.

Understands and works to achieve EBITDA and Emergency Roadside Assistance (ERA) Center targets.

Maintains high level of understanding of all applicable policies and programs related to TA, Truck Service Operations, ERA business and ERA Center.

Job requirements and essential criteria

High School diploma required, bachelor´s degree is a plus

Previous central billing experience

Supervisory experience is preferred

Technical aptitude sufficient to understand repair issues and trucking industry.

PC proficiency with emphasis on Windows-based Excel

Advanced English proficiency is a must

Additional criteria

Strong work ethic and ability to work creatively to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a great teammate working in a global role

Strong analytical, problem solving, and attention to detail skills establishing and executing priorities

Customer-focused and results-driven approach.

Strong phone etiquette, customer service and people skills required to function effectively in a customer service environment.

Demonstrates excellent written and verbal communication. Main methods of communicating with customers and service providers is via phone and email.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Billing, Business, Customer Service, Invoice Management, Invoice Processing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.