FBT Data Operations - CAD, Engineering Isometric Data Senior Analyst

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Data Operations - CAD, Engineering Isometric Data Senior Analyst

Key Accountability

Modifying 2D drawings and 3D Models of engineering and manufacturing design by using CAD or similar software in accordance to bp or industry standards associated to assets and projects across P&O globally.

Calculating the dimensions and other physical components of the design to ensure the technical drawing has the accurate scale as per bp standards

Adhering with engineering subject areas accountable for the content of the 2D drawing and 3D models to review and approve modifications prior to 2D drawings being issued as approved documents or 3D Models being published in ALIM.

Assess the quality of data, documents and models in ALIM proposing corrections to engineering to improve integrity of the design associated to assets and projects across P&O globally.

Implement effective controls for internal delegation, audit and control of the quality of engineering data, documents and models in ALIM based on engineering standards and procedures and through working with the Engineering Data Field Lead and Engineering.

Assesses and handles risks around the use of engineering data, documents and models stored in ALIM based on the quality assessment.

Chip in to reports on the consolidated status of quality and performance criteria as set by the Engineering Data, Doc and Model Delivery and Engineering Data, Doc and Model Field Lead to effective decision making.

Ensures that data, document are presented in accordance with policies, standards, procedures, guidelines etc.

Continuously improves IMD engineering data, document and model standards, tools, systems and processes through the Class Library and ALIM change request process as per the findings of assessments.

Balances problems and issues, leading resolutions, corrective actions, lessons learned and the collection and dissemination of relevant information. Responds to a broad range of service requests for support by providing information to fulfill requests or enable resolution.

Provides first line investigation and diagnosis of issues associated to the use of ALIM and promptly allocates unresolved issues as appropriate. Assists with the development of standards, and applies these to run, monitor, report, resolve or advance issues.

Education and Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering (Preferably Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical instrumentation)

5+ years of work experience in document controller, engineering data and in leading a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management and processes

Direct process management experience including standard methodologies, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

Experience in JDE, ALIM, Sales Force, Hazid Tool, SAP or other CRM systems

Ability to analyze raw data/input images, drawing conclusions and developing recommendations. Knowledge on MRO spares, Oil & Gas Equipments and spare parts

Item identification, classification coding, usage of parametric data (attributes), application of standards. Enrichment: Searching part from the manufacturer website and extract the required information Cleansing & normalize the extracted data & update it in the client approved template

Exposure to UNSPSC, taxonomy creation, schema mapping and defining attribute structure. working cross culturally and in an international environment



