FBT Data Operations - CAD, Engineering Isometric Data Specialist_CP

Finance



Engineering Group



Shift: 6:00PM - 3:00PM IST

• Modifying 2D drawings of engineering and manufacturing design/drawings by using CAD or similar software in accordance to bp or industry standards associated to assets and projects across CherryPoint refinery.

• Provide drafting services for the CherryPoint Refinery IMS department (this includes miscellaneous drafting requests from Matrix, I&E Shop, Logistics, changes resulting from SPI updates, any other support as needed)

• Release updated/modified drawings back to the vault (repository)

• Quality Check that drawings are rendering accurately

• Quality checks all IFC final drawings meet drafting standards, update, and release drawings back to the vault

• Update all equipment and instrument tag attributes accordingly, quality check registers, quality check returned drafting requests and release drawing back to the vault

• Chip in to reports on the consolidated status of quality and performance criteria as set by the Refinery IMS lead.

• Recommends remediation actions as required.

• Identifies the problems and issues - provides first line investigation and diagnosis of issues associated to the use of ALIM and promptly allocates unresolved issues as appropriate.

• Applies standards to track, monitor, report, resolve or call out issues.

• Handling of redlines and setting up as-built packages

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering (Preferably Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Instrumentation)

• 4-5+ years of work experience in AutoCAD (2D drawings), ALIM or any other EDMS systems in leading a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management and processes

• Experience in Bentley ALIM (EDMS), Maximo, CAD, SPI, SAP or other CRM systems is preferred

• Direct process management experience including standard methodologies, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools

• Ability to analyze raw data/input images, drawing conclusions and developing recommendations

• Knowledge on MRO spares, Oil & Gas Equipments and spare parts is an added advantage

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and expert in working in multi-faceted environment

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial Acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment, Site Acceptance Testing {+ 1 more}



