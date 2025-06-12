FBT Data Operations - CAD, Engineering Isometric Data Specialist_WH

Entity:Finance
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Shift - 6:00PM IST – 3 AM IST
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to lead some of the challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and chip in to what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are guiding the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Data Operations - CAD, Engineering Isometric Data Senior Analyst
Modifying 2D drawings and 3D Models of engineering and manufacturing design by using CAD or similar software in accordance to bp or industry standards associated to assets and projects across P&O globally.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial Acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment, Site Acceptance Testing {+ 1 more}
Skills:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.