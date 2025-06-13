FBT Data Operations - CAD, Engineering Isometric Data Specialist_WH

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Shift: 6:00PM - 3:00PM IST

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Key Accountabilities

The CAD Engineering Isometric Data Analyst is responsible for creating and updating detailed technical drawings using AutoCAD software and ensures drawings stay in sync with industry and Whiting standards and requirements.

• Build new and modify existing 2D technical subject area drawings using AutoCAD software.

• Incorporate design changes and updates accurately, maintaining revision records.

• Ensure that all drawings are accurate and meet the requirements of industry, WBU 2D CAD standards, and inspection requirements.

• Interpret and translate sketches, notes, job packages, and other input materials into accurate CAD drawings.

• Collaborate with subject area engineers, P&ID specialists, and project teams to understand design specifications and requirements.

• Collaborate with other team members to ensure consistency in drawings.

• Conduct quality checks on drawings to identify and accurate errors before finalizing.

• Prioritize and maintain drawing files and project documentation applying department/subject area practices & processes.

• Ability to accurately audit, upload, update attributes/properties and locate and retrieve documents from site EDMS.

• Issue Non-Conformance Alerts for project drawings that do not meet the WBU 2D CAD Standard, and work resolution with appropriate engineering contractor.

Education and Qualification:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Engineering (Preferably Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Instrumentation)

• 4-5+ years of work experience in AutoCad (2D drawings), ALIM or any other EDMS systems in handling a client-service oriented function.

• Experience in Information Management or Document Control preferred.

• Experience producing and handling electronic file formats including DOC, XLS, DWG, DGN, PDF, JPG and TIF

• Ability to analyze drawing sketches, redlines markup (RLM), and specifications to build and update technical drawings.

• Certification in AutoCAD drafting or other related certification is an added advantage

• Strong attention to detail to ensure accurate drawing according to standards.

• Knowledge of engineering practices and industry standards.

• Basic mathematical knowledge to perform calculations related to scaling and dimensioning.

• Validated ability to work with diverse, multi-functional teams and lead sophisticated cross functional relationships.

• Demonstrates excellent communications and customer service skills.

• Exhibits aptitude to perform “silent running” activities independently with little or no direction



Skills:

