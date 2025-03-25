Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A team, within the Finance Business & Technology organization, and will be responsible for developing and delivering Financial Data assets aligned with Core ERP systems in service of business needs. Will work to support a C&P, Midstream and Oil & Gas business.

About the role

The FP&A Analytics & Digitization Advisor/Manager develops and delivers Financial Data assets aligned with Core ERP systems, chipping in to the Mobility, Convenience & Midstream business. It also supports the Global Data Office, ensuring regional activities meet global metrics, KPIs, and reporting standards. Key to success is partnering with digital technology team members and prioritizing use cases with business team members.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Engagement with a business solution approach : Engage with business team members to prioritize and tackle problems using digitization tools including business leadership team and regulatory authorities.

: Engage with business team members to prioritize and tackle problems using digitization tools including business leadership team and regulatory authorities. Practitioner of Agile methods to deliver solutions : Propagate agile methodology to problem identification, project management and solutioning towards self-service models.

: Propagate agile methodology to problem identification, project management and solutioning towards self-service models. Team member management and integrator : Work closely with digital teams and data office. Support the design and implementation of the region's data asset strategy aligned to local results and in support of global strategy. Work closely with digital teams on data-related risks. Work as one team with the Retail and Marketing data teams to build a consistent approach to the development, utilization, and management of data across the region.

: Work closely with digital teams and data office. Support the design and implementation of the region's data asset strategy aligned to local results and in support of global strategy. Work closely with digital teams on data-related risks. Work as one team with the Retail and Marketing data teams to build a consistent approach to the development, utilization, and management of data across the region. · Data governance : Lead across finance and support broader data culture and data governance processes in the business.

: Lead across finance and support broader data culture and data governance processes in the business. Leadership: Own the MI team in developing new solutions, focusing on datasets, data flows, and visualization. Lead work prioritization within the team. Build capability within the team in data asset delivery and collaborator engagement. Identify and build a future talent pipeline through a clear succession and capability plan.

Must have educational qualifications:

Business/Finance or Engineering Field Degree level or Degree in Data Analytics or related field.

Preferred education/certifications:

Masters in Computer Science / similar data analytic education.

Minimum years of proven experience:

10 years of relevant post degree experience, working across multiple segments

Preferred experience:

Experience within global, sophisticated and matrix organizations, preferably within an Oil & Gas business or experience in industries such as Retail, Asset-based business, Manufacturing, or Logistics.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Proficiency in SAP/ERP systems, SQL, Power BI, and data visualization tools.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience with Business MI and report building.

Experience in Data Ownership, Architecture, and Governance processes

Knowledge and experience with Data Visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau)

Hands-on experience in AWS

Skills in various project delivery methodologies, including Agile methodologies practitioner.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Leadership in driving team performance, forming partnerships, and driving transformation and excellence

Business awareness and understanding of factors driving commercial performance

Relationship management, effective communication, and influencing skills with team with varied strengths members

Excellent data management and IT skills.

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation. The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions senior leadership.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you

Life & health insurance, medical care package. Flexible working schedule: home / office based working arrangement. Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options. Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement, compassionate leave. Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program. Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

If this role attracts you, apply now!



