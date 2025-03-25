Entity:Finance
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
This role will sit within the Finance FP&A team, within the Finance Business & Technology organization, and will be responsible for developing and delivering Financial Data assets aligned with Core ERP systems in service of business needs. Will work to support a C&P, Midstream and Oil & Gas business.
The FP&A Analytics & Digitization Advisor/Manager develops and delivers Financial Data assets aligned with Core ERP systems, chipping in to the Mobility, Convenience & Midstream business. It also supports the Global Data Office, ensuring regional activities meet global metrics, KPIs, and reporting standards. Key to success is partnering with digital technology team members and prioritizing use cases with business team members.
The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.
Business/Finance or Engineering Field Degree level or Degree in Data Analytics or related field.
Masters in Computer Science / similar data analytic education.
10 years of relevant post degree experience, working across multiple segments
Experience within global, sophisticated and matrix organizations, preferably within an Oil & Gas business or experience in industries such as Retail, Asset-based business, Manufacturing, or Logistics.
You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation. The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions senior leadership.
In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.
Life & health insurance, medical care package. Flexible working schedule: home / office based working arrangement. Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options. Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement, compassionate leave. Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program. Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
