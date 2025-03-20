FP&A Analytics & Digitization MI Manager

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational perfection. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

The FP&A Analytics & Digitization Senior Analyst is responsible for providing technical and process support to FP&A and business teams. The successful candidate will work with various business and technical partners, applying instructional materials to answer questions, provide guidance and training, and initiate technical fixes for FP&A products. The role also works with the Global Data Office, ensuring regional activities meet global metrics, KPIs, and reporting standards. Key to success is partnering with digital technology collaborators and prioritizing use cases with business collaborators.