FP&A Analytics & Digitization MI Manager

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational perfection. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.
This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business FBT Digital Innovation team.
Let me tell you about the role
The FP&A Analytics & Digitization Senior Analyst is responsible for providing technical and process support to FP&A and business teams. The successful candidate will work with various business and technical partners, applying instructional materials to answer questions, provide guidance and training, and initiate technical fixes for FP&A products. The role also works with the Global Data Office, ensuring regional activities meet global metrics, KPIs, and reporting standards. Key to success is partnering with digital technology collaborators and prioritizing use cases with business collaborators.
The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.
What you will deliver
Engagement with a business solution delivery approach: Provide business and technical support, including defect resolution and process training, or raise issues as needed. Collaborate with the FP&A Analytics and Digitization team to resolve conflicts and understand team duties relative to other partners.
Practitioner of Agile methods to deliver solutions: Practice agile methodology to problem identification, project management and solutioning towards selfservice models.
Uphold partner service levels: Implement support tasks according to instructional materials and Service Level Agreements, addressing general support questions from FP&A Product Team and Business teams.
Collaboration: Work with the FP&A Analytics and Digitization Manager to prioritize Product support activities. Engage with FP&A teams to address concerns or questions, providing business and technical support.
Continuous improvement: Identify and implement opportunities for process improvement based on experience and findings.
Data management: support broader safe data culture and implement data governance framework in the business in line with global standards.
Experience and qualifications
Must have educational qualifications:
Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent
Preferred education/certifications:
Master’s Degree or other qualification in a finance discipline e.g. MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants
Minimum years of relevant experience:
14+ All aspects of technical system implementation at scale
Complex data and process design and issue resolution in an O&G context.
Preferred experience:
Experience within global, complex and matrix organizations, preferably within an Oil & Gas business.
Proficiency in SAP/ERP systems, SQL, Power BI, Power Apps, and data visualization tools.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Experience with Business MI and report building.
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):
Experience in Data Ownership, Architecture, and Governance processes
Knowledge and experience with Data Visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau)
Hands-on experience in AWS
Skills in various project delivery methodologies, including Agile
analytical and problem-solving skills
Scrum or Agile experience
Business awareness and understanding of factors driving commercial performance
Relationship management, effective communication, and influencing skills with diverse partners
Data management and IT skills
You will work with
You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a center of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation. The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions senior leadership.
In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
