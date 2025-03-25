FP&A Analytics & Digitization Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be responsible for operating accounting, reporting and control activities.

Job Synopsis:

The role is responsible to provide technical and process support to PPM Product Teams. The successful candidate with therefore be encouraged to work with various business and technical customers and use robust instructional materials to answer questions, provide mentorship and training, and initiate technical fixes regarding one or more PPM products.

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

Provide business and technical support (e.g., defect resolution, process training, etc.) by either performing the vital tasks, or, when necessary, escalating the matter based on the PPM Sustain and Product Support Models.

Understand the bounds of the team’s duties relative to other customers (Technology and PPM), and work with the FP&A Analytics and Digitization team to resolve conflicts, as needed.

Implement business and technical support pursuant to provided instructional materials. Perform all tasks within the required Service Level Agreements and pursuant to the defined support models. Resolve Product-specific general support-related questions from PPM Product Team personnel.

Work with FP&A Analytics and Digitization Senior Manager to establish and supervise prioritization of Product support activity (e.g., defects, enhancements, tasks).

Work with PPM personnel to understand concerns or questions in furtherance of providing business and technical support. See opportunities for process improvement based on experience and findings.

Job Functional Knowledge:

1)General technical knowledge. General business transformation project experience, especially digital projects, including data and process change activities.

2)Ability to promote the principles of continuous improvement & process perfection. Ability to collaborate with subject matter experts across the technology landscape.

Business Expertise:

1)Reasonable expertise across core bp businesses, understanding key business drivers and regional dynamics across bp.

2)Understanding of product management concepts, DevOps, and technical development life cycles stages.

3)Capable of quickly learning and applying concepts, processes, and procedures from detailed training materials. Education and relevant professional experience, preferably regarding business processes.

Leadership:

1)Ability to gain trust from Business and Technology customers.

2)Team player with ability to effectively communicate and collaborate in a global multi-cultural environment. Proven ability to collaborate with subject matter authorities across the technology landscape to drive continuous improvement.

3)Collaborate and work together within the FP&A team. Clear and concise communicator.

Problem Solving:

1)Capacity to collaborate and take key judgements/evaluations. Ability to prioritize resource demands and activities.

2)Evaluate when appropriate and where to raise issues and escalations. Comfortable working with various stakeholders to understand and resolve technological and/or process matters.

Nature and Area of Impact:

1)The role will regularly interact and be the contact point for Business and PPM Transformation collaborators and interface within the extended FP&A team.

2)Responsible for providing technical and process support across PPM digital products, with significant impact on the PPM technology product landscape. Contribute to the overall engagement, culture, capability & integration within the FP&A function.

Interpersonal skills:

1)Excellent teammate with the ability to communicate optimally at all levels, including the translation of sophisticated requirements to simple outcomes. Organized and diligent to lead their own tasks in the required timelines.

2)Strong stakeholder leadership skills including maturity in demand management and the ability to effectively lead conflicting priorities and expectations. Experience working with diverse cultures and in a global environment.

3)Self-starter; able to act independently and to lead a varied workload in volume and time pressure. Language and communication skills with particular focus on client responsiveness. Looks for ways to do things better, faster, and more efficiently.

Job Requirements and Qualifications:

Minimum Education:

Relevant Degree level or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Master’s Degree and/or Professional Certificate

Minimum Experience:

10+ years of relevant post degree experience in digital product management and support and transformation projects

Preferred Experience:

Experience within global, sophisticated and matrix organizations. Demonstrated ability to build and maintain internal and external relationships in resolving issues.

