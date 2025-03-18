FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Change Management Senior Analyst

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational perfection. By joining the FP&A team, you will part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Finance Business & Technology (FBT) and FP&A seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across FP&A’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in FBT called the FBT FP&A Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization, in Finance Planning and Analysis, and will be responsible for supporting Transformation & Change projects

This role supports the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead to drive and deliver process and organizational change programs across PPM and as required across finance. This role will work on critical initiatives, delivering robust transformation approaches, change management and communications support to ensure the transformation initiatives are effectively driven and that the benefits are realized. Responsible for collaborating with peers across the team to ensure the overall successful delivery of PPM’s transformation initiatives.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

Provide full end to end transformation and change management support, delivering project delivery or change activities required to embed new behaviors, practices, business processes or organizational design, key activities include:

Support the business design, implementation, testing and transition to operation of key PPM transformation projects - including project & squad management, scheduling, costing, communication, change management & governance

End to end lead on transformation project workstreams or individual projects depending on size and scale

Support business readiness, including change impact assessments for the regions/countries that are launching and monitor completion of actions to ensure safe deployment. Proactively identify risks and promptly respond to issues or roadblocks impeding delivery, including raising awareness through appropriate governance channels.

Identify potential resistance to change. Develop, create and implement strategies to handle and manage resistance.

Assess the training needs (training needs analysis) and implement effective training methods to ensure optimal knowledge transfer supporting performance post release (ensuring sustainable training material and approach). Manage (and facilitate where required) the delivery of training including development of any required training materials, scheduling of training and delivery of training.

Support facilitation of retrospectives to ensure lessons learned are incorporated with appropriate mitigating actions, for future transformation delivery.

End-to-end Change Management or project delivery experience in business process and technology transformations.

Experience of change adoption principles and its practical application within large scale transformation programs.

Communications experience, demonstrated ability to build campaigns/brand and adheres to smart brevity approach.

Experience in UX and behavioral change techniques

Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

Deep change management / transformation experience delivering change on global scale.

7+ All aspects of technical system implementation at scale

Change Management practitioner qualification, such as Prosci ideally required. Program delivery expertise e.g. Agile methodology

Business Transformation Experience - understand workings of business transformation projects, including data & process change activities. Experience in implementing process & organizational change.

Able to work effectively across organizational boundaries with a multi skilled and multi-cultural team.

Ability to build strong internal network and ability to work across a complex matrix organization.

Sound knowledge of finance and planning and performance management processes

Strong Interpersonal Skills – taking the initiative to create opportunities for improvement and problem resolution, energizing and influencing others to accomplish goals & initiatives, is aware of internal business relationships within the organization.

Collaborative Style - provide demonstrable evidence of thriving in a team environment & of building positive, productive relationships that foster teamwork and cooperation among people and groups. Able to build strong relationships with team members and crate engaging solutions to align leaders and drive end user adoption.

Motivated self-starter - with the ability to drive multiple workstreams with timelines, under limited day to day guidance.

diligent – Capable of prioritizing and managing multiple competing priorities, detailed-oriented workload.

Attention to detail critical to ensure strong user experience.

Proactively identify risks and promptly respond to issues or roadblocks impeding delivery.

Proven ability to influence leadership, delivering transformation initiatives reporting into Governance Boards.

Transformation initiatives delivering change across PPM at all levels and with team members across Finance and the businesses.

Amazing communicator – able to understand what is important and create and shape messages that can be channeled through effective mediums to reach the audience.

Good Listening Skills - diligent listener, possesses effective written & oral communication capabilities; and a demonstrated ability to work with a broad range of business, functional teams.

Drive consistency and standardization in the delivery of change across a network of direct, indirect, and temporary resources, and conflicting team member requirements

Team member management and influencing at all levels

Compelling communicator – simple and clear (verbal and written)

Ability to move between ‘big picture’ vision and down to individual activities maintaining attention to detail

Customer centric able to support customer

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, Apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



