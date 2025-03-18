FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Process Engineering Senior Analyst

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.
Finance Business & Technology (FBT) and FP&A seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across FP&A’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in FBT called the FBT FP&A Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.
A short, sharp and descriptive role summary – need to concisely tell the candidate what the role is, an outline of its objectives and how these objectives link in with bp’s overall strategy
This role will sit within the Finance FBT organization, in Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), specializing in Finance process transformation, ideally with experience of Planning & Performance Management (PPM) process, data and system transformation.
This role supports the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead, who oversees PPM portfolio, digital strategy and implementation, as a key Subject Matter Authority (SME) advising on Process Engineering for PPM processes, systems and data as well as leading delivery.
The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.
Articulate key outcomes and accountabilities that this person will deliver to be successful in this role. Ensure you describe the deliverables the results you want the job holder to deliver and not the process you expect them to apply to get to these outcomes
Experience and Qualifications
Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent
Deep change management / transformation experience delivering change on global scale.
7+ All aspects of technical system implementation at scale
Experience of: All aspects of finance process engineering, delivering standardization and improvement. Experienced at issue resolution and influencing peer and senior team member management.
Finance teams: supporting process standardization and improvement, with input from finance team members
Technology: Partnering with business subject matter authorities on product design, implementation and operation to implement delivery and support product sustain
Describe the team, key partners, and any unique selling points of team culture
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
If this role attracts you, apply now!
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.