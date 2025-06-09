FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution delivery Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

This role will sit within the Finance FBT organization, leading a dynamic team of process, project and change specialists supporting Finance PPM’s strategic transformation agenda.

Job Synopsis:

This role reports to the FP&A Digital Solutions & Services Lead, who oversees the FP&A PPM portfolio, digital strategy and implementation team. This team is a key enabler, working closely with the PPM Digital Innovation & Change teams to provide process, project and change specialists in support of the delivery of the PPM transformation roadmap

The Solution Delivery Lead oversees a team of transformation specialists, providing discipline support, capability development, effective resource utilization and delivery assurance supporting execution of projects within the agreed budget and timescales.

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

Manage and optimize utilization of a pool of transformation specialists, including process, project and change

Prioritize allocation of resources to projects in line with business goals working closely with PPM digital innovation leaders and other key stakeholders

Ensure transformation best practice project, change management and process documentation standards are being preserved by the team

Effectively communicate and manage expectations to team members and stakeholders around resourcing and delivery in a timely and clear fashion.

Act as an escalation point for both team and client where required, working to drive resolution and communicating impact where required.

Lead management of stakeholder expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project

Actively develop & grow capability within the team, supporting others in their development and creating opportunities to ‘upskill’ others on core FP&A process, systems and data

Job Functional Knowledge:

Experience of leading successful transformation teams

Strong relationship management and communication skills

Experience of embedding large scale process and system transformation including change leadership, BPRE techniques, project methodologies (e.g. AGILE, PMP, PRINCEII), Lean six sigma and change management models

Business Expertise:

Finance and/or project background, experienced at business and system transformation with broad knowledge of end-to-end financial processes, up to date with technical trends

Specific area knowledge related to Planning and Performance Management, analytics and digitization / automation

Able to describe and discuss industry and BP specific challenges in leading business and technical transformation; can demonstrate an understanding of organization change dynamics and how these impact cultural change.

Leadership: Describe the nature of leadership and guidance provided to others.

Able to bring together and energize teams effectively across organizational and cultural boundaries to achieve challenging transformation goals.

Skilled at developing capability within the team and getting the most out of individuals recognizing relative strengths and development areas.

Foster a culture of learning and sharing across Analytics and Digitization to maximise chances of success

Role model a culture that welcomes, adopts and safely experiments with change

A capable influencer, able to use a range of styles to achieve objectives working with stakeholders of all levels.

Highly aware and active promoter of psychological safety – creating and sustaining an open and honest working environment where all can contribute without fear or bias

Drive a one-team culture across key Finance teams and the Business.

Able to cut through key issues and challenges and rapidly resolve with the right level of buy-in and support both from the Finance and Business teams

Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community

Problem Solving:

Able to make the abstract and complex simple – understanding complex system, data and workflow requirements and translating into simple language to enable business decision making and prioritization.

Balanced risk mindset, able to evaluate and manage risk effectively and advise on risk based decisions and plans

Comfortable operating in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrated ability to resolve problems

Nature and Area of Impact:

This role will have significant impact working with:

Finance teams: lead process and system deployments, with input from Finance stakeholders

PPM leadership: Business requirement prioritization, delivery governance, strategic decision making

Technology: Partnering with business SME on product design, implementation and operation to execute delivery and support product sustain

Interpersonal skills:

Ability to work effectively in a dynamic and multi-stakeholder environment as well as being resilient under pressure

Strong communicator and influencing skills.

Ability to drive and lead others through change, resolving conflict, building alignment and dealing with ambiguity

Organised, with a bias for action

Compelling communicator – simple and clear (verbal and written)

Ability to move between ‘big picture’ vision and down to individual activities maintaining attention to detail



Skills:

