FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution delivery project Senior Analyst

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
This role will sit within the Finance FBT organization, in Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), specializing in Finance project delivery, ideally with experience of Planning & Performance Management (PPM) process, data and system transformation.
This role supports the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead, who oversees PPM portfolio, digital strategy and implementation, as a key delivery lead enabling FPA analytics and digitization projects.
The Project Delivery advisor (PDA) will implement projects through the complete lifecycle from aspiration through to Operations. The PDA ensures the projects are delivered on time, meeting business & technical requirements within the agreed budget. The projects can be standalone or part of a work stream in a program with a higher degree of complexity.
The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.
Business Entity:
This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business FBT Digital Innovation team.
Let me tell you about the role
This role will sit within the Finance FBT organization, in Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), specializing in Finance process transformation, ideally with experience of Planning & Performance Management (PPM) process, data and system transformation.
This role supports the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead, who supervises PPM portfolio, digital strategy and implementation, as a key Subject Matter Expert (SME) advising on Process Engineering for PPM processes, systems and data as well as leading delivery.
The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.
What you will deliver
This role will have significant impact working with:
Experience and Qualifications
Must have educational qualifications:
Preferred education/certifications:
Minimum years of relevant experience:
Preferred experience:
Experience of leading multidisciplinary project teams. With relevant system and process improvement deployment experience. Experienced at issue resolution and influencing peer and senior partner management.
Will work with
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
If this role attracts you, Apply now!
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.