FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution delivery project Senior Analyst

This role will sit within the Finance FBT organization, in Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), specializing in Finance project delivery, ideally with experience of Planning & Performance Management (PPM) process, data and system transformation.

This role supports the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead, who oversees PPM portfolio, digital strategy and implementation, as a key delivery lead enabling FPA analytics and digitization projects.

The Project Delivery advisor (PDA) will implement projects through the complete lifecycle from aspiration through to Operations. The PDA ensures the projects are delivered on time, meeting business & technical requirements within the agreed budget. The projects can be standalone or part of a work stream in a program with a higher degree of complexity.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business FBT Digital Innovation team.

This role will sit within the Finance FBT organization, in Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), specializing in Finance process transformation, ideally with experience of Planning & Performance Management (PPM) process, data and system transformation.

This role supports the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead, who supervises PPM portfolio, digital strategy and implementation, as a key Subject Matter Expert (SME) advising on Process Engineering for PPM processes, systems and data as well as leading delivery.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

Manage a portfolio of Analytics and Digitization project as per pre-defined landmarks, leading timely completion of all deliverables whilst managing resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements

Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and partners

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and landmarks using appropriate tools

Effectively communicate and manage project expectations to team members and partners in a timely and clear fashion

Review the work packages for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilization across work plans

Own management of partner expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

Establish project governance including all partners and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - oversee the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path

Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project

Continually analyze lessons learned and create a recommendations report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements

Align with project management standards and register mandatory project deliverables for quality assurance purposes.

Responsible for supporting our portfolio priority projects across Analytics and Digitization leading a multi-disciplinary project team of technical and design professionals

Producing material to support workstreams, governance, reporting, tracking and engagement to ensure success

Experience of project management delivery techniques including both Waterfall and Agile

Experience of system deployments and DevOps

Experience of using Azure Dev ops for Agile management

Understanding of change management principles and experience in applying them

Demonstrated ability of assessing and managing the impact of project changes, communicating effectively with partners and guiding teams through deployments

Finance background, and experienced project manager with grounding knowledge of end-to-end financial processes, particularly PPM processes.

Able to describe and discuss industry and BP specific challenges in leading business and technical transformation; can demonstrate an understanding of organization change dynamics and how these impact cultural change.

Able to bring together and energize teams effectively across organizational and cultural boundaries to achieve ambitious transformation goals.

A capable influencer, able to use a range of styles to achieve objectives working with partners of all levels.

Able to cut through key issues and challenges and rapidly resolve with the right level of agreement and support both from the Finance and Business teams

Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community

Able to make the abstract and complex simple – understanding complex system, data and workflow requirements and translating into simple language to enable business decision making and prioritization.

Balanced risk mindet, able to evaluate and manage risk effectively and advise on risk based decisions and plans

Comfortable operating in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrated ability to resolve problems

This role will have significant impact working with:

Finance teams: lead process and system deployments, with input from Finance partners

PPM leadership: Business requirement prioritization, delivery governance, strategic decision making

Technology: Partnering with business SME on product design, implementation and operation to implement delivery and support product sustain

Ability to work effectively in a dynamic and multi-stakeholder environment as well as being resilient under pressure

Strong communicator and influencing skills.

Ability to drive and lead others through change, resolving conflict, building alignment and dealing with ambiguity

Organised, with a bias for action

Compelling communicator – simple and clear (verbal and written)

Ability to move between ‘big picture’ vision and down to individual activities maintaining attention to detail

Must have educational qualifications:

Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Degree level or equivalent in System Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10+ years of experience in a similar business area or industry

Preferred experience:

Experience of leading multidisciplinary project teams. With relevant system and process improvement deployment experience. Experienced at issue resolution and influencing peer and senior partner management.

Stakeholder management and influencing at all levels

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



