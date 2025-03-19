Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution delivery project Senior Analyst

FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution delivery project Senior Analyst

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ093205
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

This role will sit within the Finance FBT organization, in Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), specializing in Finance project delivery, ideally with experience of Planning & Performance Management (PPM) process, data and system transformation.

This role supports the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead, who oversees PPM portfolio, digital strategy and implementation, as a key delivery lead enabling FPA analytics and digitization projects.

The Project Delivery advisor (PDA) will implement projects through the complete lifecycle from aspiration through to Operations. The PDA ensures the projects are delivered on time, meeting business & technical requirements within the agreed budget. The projects can be standalone or part of a work stream in a program with a higher degree of complexity.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

Business Entity:

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business FBT Digital Innovation team.

Let me tell you about the role

This role will sit within the Finance FBT organization, in Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), specializing in Finance process transformation, ideally with experience of Planning & Performance Management (PPM) process, data and system transformation.

This role supports the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead, who supervises PPM portfolio, digital strategy and implementation, as a key Subject Matter Expert (SME) advising on Process Engineering for PPM processes, systems and data as well as leading delivery.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

What you will deliver

  • Manage a portfolio of Analytics and Digitization project as per pre-defined landmarks, leading timely completion of all deliverables whilst managing resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements
  • Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and partners
  • Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and landmarks using appropriate tools
  • Effectively communicate and manage project expectations to team members and partners in a timely and clear fashion
  • Review the work packages for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilization across work plans
  • Own management of partner expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations
  • Establish project governance including all partners and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations
  • Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - oversee the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.
  • Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path
  • Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project
  • Continually analyze lessons learned and create a recommendations report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements
  • Align with project management standards and register mandatory project deliverables for quality assurance purposes.
  • Responsible for supporting our portfolio priority projects across Analytics and Digitization leading a multi-disciplinary project team of technical and design professionals
  • Producing material to support workstreams, governance, reporting, tracking and engagement to ensure success
  • Experience of project management delivery techniques including both Waterfall and Agile
  • Experience of system deployments and DevOps
  • Experience of using Azure Dev ops for Agile management
  • Understanding of change management principles and experience in applying them
  • Demonstrated ability of assessing and managing the impact of project changes, communicating effectively with partners and guiding teams through deployments
  • Finance background, and experienced project manager with grounding knowledge of end-to-end financial processes, particularly PPM processes.
  • Able to describe and discuss industry and BP specific challenges in leading business and technical transformation; can demonstrate an understanding of organization change dynamics and how these impact cultural change.
  • Able to bring together and energize teams effectively across organizational and cultural boundaries to achieve ambitious transformation goals.
  • A capable influencer, able to use a range of styles to achieve objectives working with partners of all levels.
  • Able to cut through key issues and challenges and rapidly resolve with the right level of agreement and support both from the Finance and Business teams
  • Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community
  • Able to make the abstract and complex simple – understanding complex system, data and workflow requirements and translating into simple language to enable business decision making and prioritization.
  • Balanced risk mindet, able to evaluate and manage risk effectively and advise on risk based decisions and plans
  • Comfortable operating in ambiguous environments.
  • Demonstrated ability to resolve problems

This role will have significant impact working with:

  • Finance teams: lead process and system deployments, with input from Finance partners
  • PPM leadership: Business requirement prioritization, delivery governance, strategic decision making
  • Technology: Partnering with business SME on product design, implementation and operation to implement delivery and support product sustain
  • Ability to work effectively in a dynamic and multi-stakeholder environment as well as being resilient under pressure
  • Strong communicator and influencing skills.
  • Ability to drive and lead others through change, resolving conflict, building alignment and dealing with ambiguity
  • Organised, with a bias for action
  • Compelling communicator – simple and clear (verbal and written)
  • Ability to move between ‘big picture’ vision and down to individual activities maintaining attention to detail

Experience and Qualifications

Must have educational qualifications:

  • Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

  • Degree level or equivalent in System Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology

Minimum years of relevant experience:

  • 10+ years of experience in a similar business area or industry

Preferred experience:

Experience of leading multidisciplinary project teams. With relevant system and process improvement deployment experience. Experienced at issue resolution and influencing peer and senior partner management.

Will work with

  • Stakeholder management and influencing at all levels

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

