FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solutions Delivery Change Management Lead

Finance



Finance Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Finance Business & Technology (FBT) and FP&A seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across FP&A’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in FBT called the FBT FP&A Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization, in Finance Planning and Analysis, and will be responsible for supporting Transformation & Change projects. This role reports to the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead and is the SME on Change Management within the team.

This role supports the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead to drive and deliver process and organizational change programs across PPM and as required across finance. SME in change management with deep transformation experience.

This role will work on critical initiatives, delivering robust transformation approaches, change management and communications support to ensure the transformation initiatives are effectively driven and that the benefits are realized. Responsible for collaborating and supporting colleagues across the team to ensure the overall successful delivery of PPM’s transformation initiatives.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

Provide full end to end transformation and change management support, delivering project delivery or change activities required to embed new behaviors, practices, business processes or organizational design, key activities include:

Support the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead to lead key transformation initiatives as required whilst maintaining a close relationship with the PPM Senior Manager Transformation & Change

Develop and implement comprehensive transformation and / or change strategy/plans for in-scope transformation initiatives, helping ensure sequencing of activities impacting the same team members.

Delivery of change interventions to support driving adoption of the transformation including new ways of working. Monitor and measure effectiveness of change.

Support business readiness, including change impact assessments for the regions/countries that are launching and supervise completion of actions to ensure safe deployment. Proactively identify risks and promptly respond to issues or roadblocks impeding delivery, including raising awareness through appropriate governance channels.

Identify potential resistance to change. Develop, create and implement strategies to handle and lead resistance.

Assess the training needs (training needs analysis) and implement effective training methods to ensure optimal knowledge transfer supporting performance post go-live (ensuring sustainable training material and approach). Lead (and facilitate where required) the delivery of training including development of any required training materials, scheduling of training and delivery of training.

Identify team members/collaborators and assess the impact of the transformation on different groups – build an effective and personalized communications and engagement plan per user group.

Significant end-to-end Change Management experience in business process and technology transformations.

Sound understanding of change adoption principles and its practical application within large scale transformation programmes.

Deep knowledge and experience designing and deploying large-scale change management programmes.

Experienced at leading a transformation team and evidence of being able to develop and lead a change network to deliver change management/transformation.

Significant experience of undertaking large scale transformation and process engineering as part of a change programme.

Business Transformation Experience - understand workings of business transformation projects, including data & process change activities. Experience in implementing process & organizational change.

Able to work effectively across organizational boundaries with a multi skilled and multi-cultural team.

Ability to build strong internal network and ability to work across a complex matrix organization.

Sound knowledge of finance and planning and performance management processes

Experience of being a team leader and evidence of having connected transformation and change capability across an organization to help drive best practice approaches/standards for change management. Able to cut through key issues and challenges and rapidly resolve with appropriate on board/support.

Strong Skills – taking the initiative to create opportunities for improvement and problem resolution, energizing and influencing others to accomplish goals & initiatives.

Collaborative Style - provide proven evidence of thriving in a team environment & of building positive, productive relationships that team and cooperation among people and groups. Able to build strong relationships with team members and create engaging solutions to align leaders and drive end user adoption.

Ability to deep-dive to root cause issues demonstrating transformation and process engineering skills.

Motivated self-starter - with the ability to drive multiple workstreams with timelines, under limited day to day guidance.

diligent – Capable of prioritizing and managing multiple competing priorities, detailed-oriented workload.

Attention to detail critical to ensure strong user experience.

Proactively identify risks and promptly respond to issues or roadblocks impeding delivery.

Proven ability to influence leadership, delivering transformation initiatives reporting into Governance Boards.

Transformation initiatives delivering change across PPM (and as required across Finance) at all levels and with team members across Finance and the businesses.

Highly – able to work both with other business change capabilities and entity leaders to create engaging solutions to align leaders and drive end user adoption.

Amazing communicator – able to understand what is important and create and shape messages that can be channeled through effective mediums to reach the audience.

Good Listening Skills - attentive listener, possesses effective written & oral communication capabilities; and a demonstrated ability to work with a broad range of business, functional teams.

Drive consistency and standardization in the delivery of change across a network of direct, indirect, and temporary resources, and conflicting team member requirements

Must have educational qualifications:

Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Change Management accreditation. Finance professional qualification (CA, ACA)

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8-10 years of experience in a similar business area or industry as bp

Preferred experience: Change Management practitioner qualification, such as Prosci ideally required. Program delivery expertise e.g. Agile methodology

Wider Finance teams: supporting process standardization and improvement, with input from Finance team members

Technology: Partnering with business SME on product design, implementation and operation to implement delivery and support product sustain

