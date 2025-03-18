FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solutions Delivery Finance Process Engineering Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Business Entity:

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business FBT Digital Innovation team.

Customer & products

Gas & low carbon energy

Production & operations

Innovation & engineering

Strategy & sustainability

Trading & Shipping

Communications & advocacy

Finance

Legal

People & culture

Let me tell you about the role

This role will sit within the Finance FBT organization, in Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), specializing in Finance process transformation, ideally with experience of Planning & Performance Management (PPM) process, data and system transformation.

This role supports the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead, who supervises PPM portfolio, digital strategy and implementation, as a key Subject Matter Expert (SME) advising on Process Engineering for PPM processes, systems and data as well as leading delivery.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

What you will deliver

Review PPM business processes so that they can be standardized, improved and streamlined for optimum efficiency in terms of both performance and cost.

Lead process review workshops to analyze current ways of working to identify areas of improvement, gathering feedback and data from all relevant partners.

Drive process improvement, applying a Lean/process-based abilities. Work closely with colleagues and partners to provide mentorship/training on the use of problem-solving techniques (e.g. root cause analysis).

Collaborate across the wider Analytics and Digitization team to see opportunities and implement process optimizations as required

Document the processes into agreed standard documentation (such as operating procedures) and undertake a walkthrough (where applicable) to ensure the validity of the documents.

As required, lead the business design, implementation, testing and transition to operation of key PPM transformation projects - including project & squad management, scheduling, costing, communication, change management & governance

Actively develop & grow subject matter expertise within the team, supporting others in their development and creating opportunities to ‘upskill’ others on Process engineering and core PPM process, systems and data.

Deep process expertise, with strong background of delivering process standardization for global processes (taking into account local requirements) and improvement.

Knowledge in Planning and Performance Management including Planning, Forecasting & MI, Financial & Economic Modelling, Performance Management, Non-financial metrics etc.

Competent in using process mapping software.

Understanding of change management principles and experience in applying them

Experience of project management delivery techniques including both Waterfall and Agile

Finance background, with grounding knowledge of end-to-end financial processes, particularly PPM processes.

Able to describe and discuss industry and BP specific challenges in leading business and technical transformation; can demonstrate an understanding of organization change dynamics and how these impact cultural change.

Able to bring together and energize teams effectively across organizational and cultural boundaries to achieve ambitious transformation goals.

Skilled at developing capability within the team and getting the most out of individuals recognizing relative strengths and development areas.

A capable influencer, able to use a range of styles to achieve objectives working with partners of all levels.

Highly aware and active promoter of psychological safety – creating and sustaining an open and honest working environment where all can contribute without fear or bias

Drive a one-team culture across key Finance teams and the Business.

Able to cut through key issues and challenges and rapidly resolve with the right level of consensus and support both from the Finance and Business teams

Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community

Able to make the abstract and complex simple – understanding complex system, data and workflow requirements and translating into simple language to enable business decision making and prioritization.

Comfortable operating in ambiguous environments.

Proven ability to resolve problems

Team member management and influencing at all levels

Ability to drive and lead others through change, resolving conflict, building alignment and dealing with ambiguity

Compelling communicator – simple and clear (verbal and written)

Ability to move between ‘big picture’ vision and down to individual activities maintaining attention to detail

Experience and Qualifications

Must have educational qualifications:

Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Change Management accreditation. Finance professional qualification (CA, ACA)

Minimum years of relevant experience:

12+ years of experience in a similar business area or industry

Preferred experience:

Experience of: All aspects of finance process engineering, delivering standardization and improvement. Experienced at issue resolution and influencing peer and senior partner management.

This role will have significant impact working with:

Finance teams: lead process standardization and improvement, with input from Finance partners

PPM leadership: Business requirement prioritization, delivery governance, strategic decision making

Technology: Partnering with business SME on product design, implementation and operation to implement delivery and support product sustain

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.