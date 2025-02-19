FP&A Analytics & Digitization Sustain Senior Analyst

Job summary

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Business Entity:

Finance Business & Technology (FBT) and FP&A (FP&A) seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across FP&A’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in FBT called the FBT FP&A Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.

Let me tell you about the role

The FBT FP&A Product Sustain Senior Analyst will work as part of the wider FBT FP&A Sustain Team to provide technical and process support to FP&A Product Teams. This role requires creativity, proactivity, and collaborator management to identify the cause of questions or concerns, solve the problem, if possible, and articulate the solution. Additionally, a FBT FP&A Product Sustain Senior Analyst may function as a FBT Product Lead, which would involve being the main point of contact of a FP&A Product Lead as well as working with FBT FP&A Product Sustain Analysts and other Senior Analysts to ensure Product-specific questions and concerns are timely resolved. The successful candidate with therefore be expected to work with various business and technical collaborators and apply robust instructional materials to answer questions, provide guidance and training, and initiate technical fixes regarding one or more FP&A products.

What you will deliver

Understand the bounds of Team’s duties relative to other collaborators (I&E and FP&A), and work with Product Sustain Manager to resolve conflicts, as needed.

Provide business and technical support (e.g. defect resolution, process training, etc.) to further FP&A’s Sustain delivery by either performing the necessary support tasks, or, when vital, properly calling out the matter based on the FP&A Sustain and Product Support Models.

Efficiently implement business process pursuant to provided instructional materials.

Perform all tasks within the required Service Level Agreements and pursuant to the defined support models.

Work with Product Sustain Manager to establish and be responsible for prioritization of Product support activity (e.g., defects, enhancements, tasks).

Work with FP&A personnel to understand concerns or questions.

Assist FBT FP&A Product Sustain Analysts and other Senior Analysts to resolve internal questions regarding FP&A questions or concerns.

Serve as intermediate critical issue point within the Team between FBT FP&A Product Sustain Analysts and the FBT FP&A Product Sustain Manager.

Find opportunities for both FBT and FP&A process improvement based on experience and takeaways and raise them with the appropriate FBT and FP&A personnel.

As FBT Product Lead:

Serve as SME for FP&A Product Team personnel as well as a critical issue point for Product-specific inquiries, concerns, etc.

Take ownership of FBT’s Product-specific performance by leading or performing the resolution or critical issue of Product-specific inquiries, concerns, etc.

Work with the Team, I&E, and FBT FP&A Product Sustain Analysts to ensure Product is working as required and getting the support it demands pursuant to SLAs.

Collaborate with FP&A Product Owner to drive continuous improvement.

Job Functional Knowledge:

General technical knowledge, including a general understanding of product management concepts, DevOps, and technical development life cycles stages and business implications therein.

General business transformation project experience, especially digital transformation projects, including data and process change activities.

Business experience (preferably in energy or technology sectors) with demonstrated skills in working in diverse, global teams.

Training experience, preferably regarding business processes.

Solid great teammate and leader with ability to effectively communicate (written and oral) and collaborate in a global multi-cultural environment.

Business Expertise:

Previous experience in SAP Analytics Cloud/SAP BW/OFA is a plus

High level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Good experience in performance management, including forecasts, plan, investigating variances and reporting on results

Attention to detail, data investigation skills, ability to propose actions and improvements to system and processes while ensuring consistency

Leadership:

Ability to gain trust from finance and business senior collaborators

Deliver process improvement that embraces the opportunity to add new value, working closely with others to share standard process, find more efficient ways of working and collectively drive performance

Collaborate and work together within the FP&A team and provide equal opportunity across the Team.

Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community

Problem Solving:

Demonstrable ability to collaborate with authorities across the technology landscape to drive continuous improvement.

Promotes an inclusive, open culture of collaboration and innovation with a focus on continuous improvement.

Capable of quickly learning and applying concepts, processes, and procedures from detailed training materials.

Comfortable working with various collaborators to understand and resolve technological and/or process matters.

Organized and diligent to handle their own tasks in the required timelines.

Nature and Area of Impact:

Be responsible for all aspects of systems administration for SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)

To maintain system integrity between source systems WRE and IBP

To lead the forecasting process by ensuring the driver-based data is available in SAC in a timely manner

To efficiently support a global C&P businesses with queries, issues, and questions

To be a domain expert (SME) in finance, SAP SAC, SAP BW

Outstanding collaboration with the global user community to define and deliver enhancements and improvements to the IBP platform

To gather information and insights by building effective relationships with business partners and other key FBT contributors

To participate and maintain the SAP SAC Super User network

Work with the distributed team to understand issues and root cause solve on automated loads from source systems into WRE

Expert in writing functional specs for all enhancements, performs testing and training

Support SAC Strategy – Positive Image, Lead on SAC projects

Efficiently run reconciliation process for customer and products business,

Run BAU SAC processes (Master Data, Data Control, System Set-up, SAC Testing, Recon)

Interpersonal skills:

Strong collaborator leadership skills including maturity in demand management and the ability to successfully manage conflicting priorities and expectations

Experience working with diverse cultures and in a wider environment

Self-starter; able to act independently and to manage a varied workload in volume and time pressure

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently!

Job Requirements And Qualifications:

Minimum Education: Bachelor's or a Master's degree) in finance / Part Qualified Accountant/ IT related area or equivalent experience (system knowledge) required

Minimum Experience: 12+ years’ experience in related area

Required Licenses/Certifications: Expert English knowledge, another European language is a plus!

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

