FP&A Analytics & Digitization Sustain Senior Analyst

Finance



Finance Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational perfection. By joining the FP&A team, you will part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Finance Business & Technology (FBT) and FP&A seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across FP&A’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in FBT called the FBT FP&A Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.

This role will sit within the Finance FBT organization, in Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), specializing in Finance process transformation, ideally with experience of Planning & Performance Management (PPM) process, data and system transformation.

This role supports the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead, who oversees PPM portfolio, digital strategy and implementation, as a key Subject Matter Expert (SME) advising on on BPC sustain system support.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

Understand the bounds of FBT FP&A Digital solution BPC Sustain Team’s duties relative to other partners (Technology), and work with the Digital Product Sustain Lead to resolve conflicts, as needed.

As a subject matter expert in the process and data flows, provide business and technical support (e.g. defect resolution, process training, etc.) to the users to further Sustain delivery by either delegating or performing the vital support tasks, or, when required, properly raising the matter based on the Analytics and Digitization Sustain and Product Support Models.

Support BPC Sustain team in performing business and technical support to the users for the solution

Perform all tasks with the wider team, within the required Service Level Agreements and pursuant to the defined support models. This would require particular focus (including out of hours support) and availability during the deadlines for month end and semi-annual QPF/GFO processes

Serve as a critical issue point for BPC Sustain analyst

Resolve Product-specific support-related questions from FP&A Product Team personnel.

Identify process improvement opportunities for both FBT and FP&A process improvement based on experience and findings and raise them with the appropriate FBT and FP&A personnel

Experience in maintaining planning solutions with excel and web interfaces

Strong analytical skills to be able identify the issue in the solution with data flows

General understanding of product management concepts, technical development life cycles stages and business implications therein.

Deep process expertise, with strong track record of delivering process standardization for global processes (taking into account local requirements) and improvement.

Knowledge in Planning and Performance Management including Planning, Forecasting & MI, Financial & Economic Modelling, Performance Management, Non-financial metrics etc.

Competent in using process mapping software.

Understanding of change management principles and experience in applying them

Experience of project management delivery techniques including both Waterfall and Agile

Finance background, with good understanding of supporting IT solutions with grounding knowledge of end-to-end financial processes, particularly PPM processes.

Organized and diligent to manage their own tasks in the required timelines.

Able to describe and discuss industry challenges in leading business and technical transformation; can demonstrate an understanding of organization change dynamics and how these impact cultural change.

General business transformation project experience, especially digital transformation projects, including data and process change activities.

Experience of working in diverse finance and technology teams (preferably in energy or technology sectors)

Strong teammate with ability to effectively communicate (written and oral) and collaborate in a global multi-cultural environment.

Proven ability to work with subject matter experts across the technology landscape to drive continuous improvement.

Capable of quickly learning and applying concepts, processes, and procedures from detailed training materials.

Comfortable working with various team members to understand and resolve technological and/or process matters.

Collaborative Style - provide demonstrable evidence of thriving in a team environment & of building positive, productive relationships that foster teamwork and cooperation among people and groups.

Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community

Able to make the abstract and sophisticated simple – understanding complex system, data and workflow requirements and translating into simple language to enable business decision making and prioritization.

Comfortable operating in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrated ability to resolve problems

Finance teams: supporting process standardization and improvement, with input from Finance team members

Technology: Partnering with business SME on product design, implementation and operation to implement delivery and support product sustain

Team member management and influencing at all levels

Ability to problem solve, building alignment and dealing with ambiguity

Compelling communicator – simple and clear (verbal and written)



Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

Change Management accreditation. Finance professional qualification (CA, ACA)

10+ years of experience in a similar business area or industry

Using SAP BPC, experienced leading system teams, issue resolution and influencing peer and senior team member management.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



