FP&A Business Performance Advisor C&P with Spanish

FP&A Business Performance Advisor with Spanish
You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also contributing to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.
The Business Performance Senior Advisor role involves consolidating financial forecasts for individual businesses and
delivering business planning and performance management insights at the Executive level. This position requires
partnering with onsite technical and finance teams across different geographies to gain a deep understanding of the
business context. The key objective is to develop and deliver insightful financial products that enable effective
business financial performance management and support decision-making at the Executive level.
The role demands good engagement skills and the ability to manage conflicting priorities while meeting stakeholder
expectations. It also involves a thorough knowledge of financial statements and will involve forecasting financial
outcomes for the business, using various models.
In this role You will:
What You will need to be successful:
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
