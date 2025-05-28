FP&A Business Performance Advisor C&P with Spanish

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

FP&A Business Performance Advisor with Spanish

You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also contributing to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

The Business Performance Senior Advisor role involves consolidating financial forecasts for individual businesses and

delivering business planning and performance management insights at the Executive level. This position requires

partnering with onsite technical and finance teams across different geographies to gain a deep understanding of the

business context. The key objective is to develop and deliver insightful financial products that enable effective

business financial performance management and support decision-making at the Executive level.

The role demands good engagement skills and the ability to manage conflicting priorities while meeting stakeholder

expectations. It also involves a thorough knowledge of financial statements and will involve forecasting financial

outcomes for the business, using various models.

In this role You will:

Coordinate and prepare timely, accurate, and reliable management information to support Executive level decision making. Consolidate forecasts from individual businesses, understand key movements, variances and provide insights to leadership through preparation of presentation materials.

Provide performance insights to leadership focused on improving profitability to achieve targets.

Develop financial forecasts of the P&L and cash flow statement to model the financial outcomes of updated business plan scenarios. Apply judgment to develop realistic forecasts. Develop insights on the business drivers influencing the outcome.

Build and maintain a proactive business partnering relationship with relevant finance teams in the various businesses.

Trouble-shoot and raise issues as needed. Work with businesses to understand the key components of each business’ forecasts and collaborate to develop insightful commentary to be used at Executive level and within the business.

Consolidate the monthly/quarterly actuals variance analysis provided by businesses on key line items such as capital or operating expenditure and financial outcomes. Challenge and assure commentary provided by businesses and develop consolidated variance analysis for leadership. Highlight areas where performance is behind or ahead of forecast and provide insights.

Coordinate the consolidation of the long-term plan and quarterly plan update process for a business/function. Analyze plan data in SAP-based systems, and output in PowerBI reports. Prepare presentation material, including commentary, working with business finance teams.

Provide input to Investor Relations processes including trading statement, investor day presentations, rules of thumb, Stock Exchange Announcement reporting and proof points.

Coach more junior team members, ensuring effective execution of the team’s accountabilities.

Embed new ways of working, driving cross-team collaboration.

Drive and deliver continuous improvement opportunities in performance management products, including digital solutions. Promote the use of standard systems and reports, and work towards standardizing and simplifying performance management processes.

What You will need to be successful:

Business/Finance or Engineering Subject area Degree or equivalent experience

Master’s Degree or equivalent experience or post-graduate qualification in a finance field e.g. MBA, CA is a big advantage

10 years of relevant post degree experience i n financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting in an Oil and Gas business or experience in industries such as Retail, Asset-based business, Manufacturing, or Logistics.

n financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting in an Oil and Gas business or experience in industries such as Strong performance management experience gained in large scale organizations.

Strong experience of developing and communicating financial management information to business partners.

Experience with delivery of business planning processes

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI.

Ability to manage relationships with different partners at various levels in the organization.

Coaching team members to work towards a common goal. Knowledge and application of Plan to Perform processes, including digital literacy and analysis.

Strong analytical and insight capabilities, with a focus on continuous improvement in performance management and MI.

Strong understanding of components of financial documents as applied in the oil and gas industry, including profit and loss and cash flow statement.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our alluring Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.