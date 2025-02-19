FP&A Business Performance Advisor Oil & Gas

Entity:Finance
The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.
This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business planning and performance management and business collaboration and support for specific Business/Functions.
The Business Performance Advisor is responsible for delivering business planning and performance management products to various bp businesses.
Key responsibilities include collaborating with onsite technical and finance leadership in different geographies to gain a deep understanding of the business context, developing insightful financial products to support decision-making, and managing planning and performance management work. The role also involves coaching less experienced analysts and effectively managing collaborator expectations.
The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with European or British time zones.
% travel requirements: 10 – 15 % including international travel
Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
