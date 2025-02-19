FP&A Business Performance Coordinator Oil & Gas

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business planning and performance management and business partnering support for specific Business/Functions.

Let me tell you about the role

The Business Performance Coordinator is a valued member of the FP&A team, supporting the delivery of business planning and performance management products to the business. The role will involve partnering with the local technical and finance teams based in onsite locations on an ongoing basis to develop financial products that enable effective decision making in the operation of the business. An important part of the role is to gain a deep understanding of the business context for the area to be able to provide insightful management information.

As a member of the FP&A team, the role will contribute towards building wider team goals including the automation and standardization of financial products, with the goal of improving the efficiency of bp’s financial analysis and reporting.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with European or British timezones.

What you will deliver

Performance Management : Deliver timely, accurate, and insightful financial and management information to empower strategic business decisions. Conduct in-depth analysis of monthly and quarterly actuals, including trend analysis and variance explanations, to provide actionable insights. Identify and highlight areas where performance exceeds or falls short of key targets, driving continuous improvement.

Business Planning : Contribute to the development of the long-term strategic plan for the region and support the quarterly planning process, including capital and cash cost forecasts, and key financial outcomes. Collaborate with collaborators to refine activity sets, input assumptions, and generate accurate forecasts.

Insights: Apply SAP-based systems to submit plan data and leverage PowerBI for detailed analysis and reporting. Build engaging presentation materials, provide insightful commentary, and address follow-up questions from leadership and central finance teams.

Continuous Improvement: Promote the use of new and/or standardized systems and continuously improve supply related MI systems and processes to increase automation and move towards growing the self-service model.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Must have educational qualifications: Business/Finance or Technical Subject area Degree level or equivalent.

Preferred Education/certifications: Master’s Degree in a finance field e.g., MBA, CA, ICWA.

Minimum years of proven experience: 5 plus years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, planning, and control.

Must have experiences/skills:

Proven experience in developing and communicating financial management information to business collaborators.

Proficiency in Excel, SAP, economic models, and visualization tools such as Power BI. Python coding experience is a plus!

Outstanding analytical skills and experience with handling large quantities of sophisticated data

Basic understanding of the energy industry, including commercial drivers, sources of value, and competition, with a preference for direct oil and gas experience.

Efficient problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities, particularly with digital systems and tools.

Highly analytical, capable of developing trends and insights from data

You will work with

You will be collaborating with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to build a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting, and forecasting, financial analysis, and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions senior leadership.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be collaborating with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



