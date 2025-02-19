FP&A Business Performance Manager Oil & Gas

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business planning and performance management and business partnering support for specific Business/Functions.

Let me tell you about the role

The Business Performance Advisor is responsible for delivering business planning and performance management products to various bp businesses.

Key responsibilities include partnering with onsite technical and finance leadership in different geographies to gain a deep understanding of the business context, developing insightful financial products to support decision-making, and managing planning and performance management work. The role also involves mentoring less expert analysts and effectively managing collaborator expectations.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with European or British time zones.

% travel requirements: 10 – 15 % including international travel

What you will deliver

Business Partnering and Performance Insights : Prepare insightful financial management information to support business decisions, recommend and implement interventions where vital. Prepare and present material for business performance discussions to include key messages, analysis and insights. Provide performance insights to business collaborators passionate about improving the profitability of the business.

: Prepare insightful financial management information to support business decisions, recommend and implement interventions where vital. Prepare and present material for business performance discussions to include key messages, analysis and insights. Provide performance insights to business collaborators passionate about improving the profitability of the business. Economic Evaluation : Deliver economic analysis to evaluate the financial viability of various projects or scenarios for the business. Provide insights to the business on economic drivers and sources of value.

: Deliver economic analysis to evaluate the financial viability of various projects or scenarios for the business. Provide insights to the business on economic drivers and sources of value. Continuous Improvement : Promote the use of new and/or standardized systems and continuously improve supply related MI systems and processes to increase automation and move towards growing the self-service model.

: Promote the use of new and/or standardized systems and continuously improve supply related MI systems and processes to increase automation and move towards growing the self-service model. Cross-team integration : as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote locations across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to contribute to a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp.

: as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote locations across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to contribute to a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp. Standardization and Process Optimization : Drive continuous improvement to promote standardization and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products, to improve the efficiency of financial analysis and reporting.

: Drive continuous improvement to promote standardization and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products, to improve the efficiency of financial analysis and reporting. Leadership: Coach more junior team members, ensuring effective execution of the team’s accountabilities. Embed collaboratively new ways of working, driving cross-team collaboration.

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications: Business/Finance or Engineering Subject area Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications: Master’s Degree or post-graduate qualification in a finance subject area e.g. MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants. Minimum years of proven experience: 15 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting in an Oil and Gas business or experience in industries such as Retail, Asset-based business, Manufacturing, or Logistics.

Must have experiences/skills:

Extensive Performance Reporting experience gained in large scale organizations.

Outstanding experience of developing and presenting financial management information to business collaborators

Experience with delivery of business planning processes

Efficiently work with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI, Tableau.

Outstanding Ability to hold relationships with regulatory authorities.

Ability to efficiently be a great partner with different collaborators at various levels in the organization.

Mentoring team members to work towards an impactful goal!

You will work with

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to build a center of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions senior leadership.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



