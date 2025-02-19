FP&A Business Performance Senior Analyst Oil & Gas

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business planning and performance management and business partnering support for specific Business/Functions

Let me tell you about the role

The Cost Performance Senior Analyst has responsibility for delivering cost performance management including capital expenditure for businesses/functions. The role will involve closely working with various collaborators including engineers and other fields to develop budgets and forecasts, thorough cost control, investigate into cost analysis and understanding of business context for the supported functions/business.

The incumbent would be required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with European or British time zones.

What you will deliver

Business Partnering and Performance Insights: Build and maintain a proactive business partnering relationship with the relevant Business/Function Leadership team. Ensure underlying performance is well understood. Proactively challenge and propose performance improvements. Supervise and investigate anomalies and trends.

Support the Performance Management agenda for the entities in scope: Ensure robust and timely forecasts. Deliver MI analysis and commentary for the leadership team.

Supervise and support cost reduction initiatives: Ensure effective tracking and accurate analysis of profitability. Analyze and interpret actuals. Support reporting and cost allocation processes.

Business Planning: Work with collaborators to produce detailed cost forecasts by activity for the business planning process. Develop insights and highlight areas where performance targets are not being met.

Submit plan/forecast data into relevant cost management systems: Ensure data quality in the submissions.

Support ad-hoc and strategic business decisions: model the impact of various business scenarios. Present results and insights to leadership.

Performance Reporting: Responsible for the cost performance reporting activities of the respective business.

Provide timely, accurate, and reliable financial and management information.

Explain the underlying delivery of actuals vs. forecasts on a monthly/quarterly basis: Update in-year outlook.

Provide input for the cost allocation/recharge process for the entities. Explain cost allocations to collaborators as needed.

Support the drive for continuous improvement in MI: Ensure integrity and accuracy to meet business requirements.

Continuous Improvement: Continuously improve cost related systems and processes to increase automation and move towards growing the self-service model.

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications: Finance or Engineering Field Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications: Master’s Degree or other qualification in a finance field e.g. MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants

Minimum years of relevant experience: 10 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting

Preferred experience: Experience within global, sophisticated and matrix organizations in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, preferably in oil & gas or retail related based businesses.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Knowledge and application of Plan to Perform processes, including digital literacy and analysis.

improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardization and simplification.

Expert in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI.

Ability to gain trust from finance and business senior collaborators.

You will work with

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to build a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions leadership team.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



