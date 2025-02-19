FP&A Business Performance Senior Manager C&P

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Business Entity:

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business planning and performance management and business partnering support for specific Business/Functions.

Let me tell you about the role

The Business Performance Senior Manager role involves leading the delivery of financial forecasts for individual businesses and delivering business planning and performance management insights at the Executive level. This position requires partnering with Executive level business leadership as well finance leadership across different geographies to gain a deep understanding of the business context. The key objective is to develop and deliver insightful financial products that enable effective business financial performance management and support decision-making at the Executive level.

The role demands good engagement skills and the ability to manage conflicting priorities while meeting collaborator expectations. It also involves a detailed knowledge of managing performance management processes and optimizing the financial outcomes of the business.

The incumbent could be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with European or British time zones.

What you will deliver

Performance Management: Lead the delivery of timely, accurate, and reliable financial and management information to support Executive level decision making. Manage the team to consolidate forecasts from individual businesses, understand key movements, variances and provide insights to leadership through preparation of presentation materials. Interact directly with Executives to provide performance insights passionate about improving profitability to achieve targets.

Financial Modelling: Mentor the team in developing financial forecasts of the P&L and cash flow statement to model the financial outcomes of updated business plan scenarios. Apply judgment in the consolidation of realistic forecasts, challenging forecasts when necessary. Provide recommendations on judgements for realized financial outcomes.

Business Partnering: Build and maintain a proactive business partnering relationship with relevant finance leadership in the various businesses. Seek to resolve conflicts as required. Partner with the Executive leadership team, presenting performance management data, with insightful analysis. Provide financial expertise in guiding Executive decision making e.g. capital allocation. Respond to Executive questions and provide ad hoc analysis.

Actuals Analysis: Lead delivery of the monthly/quarterly actuals variance analysis process on key line items such as capital or operating expenditure and financial outcomes.

Business Planning: Accountable for delivery of the long-term plan and quarterly plan update process for a business/function. Provide direction to the team to analyze plan data in SAP-based systems, and PowerBI

Investor Relations: Manage the relationship with the Investor Relations team and be accountable to provide input to Investor Relations processes including trading statement, investor day presentations, rules of thumb, Stock Exchange Announcement reporting and proof points.

Leadership: Lead a team of finance professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Collaborate with the team members to solve problems when issues are called out.

Continuous Improvement: Lead the delivery of continuous improvement opportunities in performance management products, including digital solutions. Drive the use of standard systems and reports and simplification of performance management processes.

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications: Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent Preferred education/certifications: Master’s Degree or post-graduate qualification in a finance field e.g., MBA, CA

Master’s Degree or post-graduate qualification in a finance field e.g., MBA, CA Minimum years of relevant experience: 15 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting, and forecasting in an Oil and Gas business

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Extensive experience of developing and communicating financial management information to business collaborators

Experience with delivery of business planning processes!

Outstanding experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI

Efficiently manage a team of finance professionals

Ability to build relationships and influence at multiple organizational levels, with different collaborators

Strong understanding of components of financial documents as applied in the oil and gas industry, including profit and loss and cash flow statement.

You will work with

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to build a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.The role will regularly interact with Business/Functions senior leadership. In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.