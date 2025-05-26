FP&A C&P Business Performance Senior Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business planning and performance management and business partnering support for specific Business/Functions.

The Business Performance Senior Analyst role involves delivering business planning and performance management products for the business. This position requires working with onsite technical and finance teams across different geographies to gain a deep understanding of the business context. The key objective is to develop and deliver insightful financial products that enable effective business financial performance management and support decision-making.

The role demands good engagement skills and the ability to manage conflicting priorities while meeting collaborator expectations. It also involves giving to the cost performance management agenda, supporting core FP&A processes, and maintaining a proactive business partnering relationship between finance and business teams.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with European or British time zones.

% Travel requirements: 10 – 15 % including international travel!

Performance Management : Prepare timely, accurate, and reliable financial and management information to support business decisions. Develop and explain material for business performance leadership team discussions, including key messages, analysis, and insights. Provide performance insights to business collaborators focused on improving profitability.

: Prepare timely, accurate, and reliable financial and management information to support business decisions. Develop and explain material for business performance leadership team discussions, including key messages, analysis, and insights. Provide performance insights to business collaborators focused on improving profitability. Business Partnering and Performance Insights : Build and maintain a proactive business relationship with relevant Business/Function Leadership teams. Support the Performance Management agenda, ensuring robust and timely forecasts and delivery of MI analysis and commentary. Monitor and support cost reduction initiatives and ensure effective tracking and accurate analysis of profitability.

: Build and maintain a proactive business relationship with relevant Business/Function Leadership teams. Support the Performance Management agenda, ensuring robust and timely forecasts and delivery of MI analysis and commentary. Monitor and support cost reduction initiatives and ensure effective tracking and accurate analysis of profitability. Actuals Analysis : Analyze monthly/quarterly actuals, including trend analysis and explaining actuals vs. forecasts. Highlight areas where performance is behind or ahead of plan and suggest potential interventions.

: Analyze monthly/quarterly actuals, including trend analysis and explaining actuals vs. forecasts. Highlight areas where performance is behind or ahead of plan and suggest potential interventions. Business Planning : Play a key role in developing the long-term plan and quarterly plan update process. Coordinate the plan for a part of the business, analyze plan data in SAP-based systems, and output in PowerBI/Tableau reports. Prepare presentation material, including commentary, and answer follow-up questions from leadership or central finance teams.

: Play a key role in developing the long-term plan and quarterly plan update process. Coordinate the plan for a part of the business, analyze plan data in SAP-based systems, and output in PowerBI/Tableau reports. Prepare presentation material, including commentary, and answer follow-up questions from leadership or central finance teams. Joint Venture Management : Support the local finance team in developing plans and Authorization for Expenditure (AFEs) for joint venture partners' approval.

: Support the local finance team in developing plans and Authorization for Expenditure (AFEs) for joint venture partners' approval. Economic Evaluation : Perform economic analysis to evaluate the financial viability of various projects or scenarios. Develop insights into economic drivers and sources of value for the business.

: Perform economic analysis to evaluate the financial viability of various projects or scenarios. Develop insights into economic drivers and sources of value for the business. Strategy & Planning : Support the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured. Produce detailed cost forecasts, highlight areas where performance targets are not being met, and ensure data quality in submissions. Support ad-hoc and strategic business decisions, understanding the implications and balancing risk and reward.

: Support the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured. Produce detailed cost forecasts, highlight areas where performance targets are not being met, and ensure data quality in submissions. Support ad-hoc and strategic business decisions, understanding the implications and balancing risk and reward. Continuous Improvement: Identify and deliver continuous improvement opportunities in performance management products. Promote the use of standard systems and reports, and work towards standardizing and simplifying performance management processes.

Must have educational qualifications : Business/Finance or Engineering Subject area Degree level or equivalent

: Business/Finance or Engineering Subject area Degree level or equivalent Preferred education/certifications : Master’s Degree or other qualification in a finance field e.g. MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants

: Master’s Degree or other qualification in a finance field e.g. MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants Minimum years of relevant experience : 12 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting

: 12 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting Preferred experience: Experience within global, sophisticated and matrix organizations, preferably within an Oil & Gas business or experience in industries such as Retail, Asset-based business, Manufacturing, or Logistics.

Expert knowledge and application of Plan to Perform processes, including digital literacy and analysis.

Excellent analytical and insight capabilities, with a focus on continuous improvement in performance management and MI.

Phenomenal teammate with strong communication skills, capable of translating sophisticated requirements into simple outcomes

Ability to gain trust from finance and business senior collaborator

Efficiently deliver operational improvements, share standard methodologies, and drive performance

Outstanding experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI, Tableau

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions senior leadership.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



