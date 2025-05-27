Entity:Finance
It is an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.
FP&A C&P Business Performance Senior Analyst
You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also contributing to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.
The Business Performance Senior Analyst role involves delivering business planning and performance management products for a large Oil and Gas business. This position requires partnering with onsite technical and finance teams across different geographies to gain a deep understanding of the business context. The key objective is to develop and deliver insightful financial products that enable effective business financial performance management and support decision-making.
The role demands good engagement skills and the ability to manage conflicting priorities while meeting stakeholder expectations. It also involves contributing to the cost performance management agenda, supporting core FP&A processes, and maintaining a proactive business partnering relationship between finance and business teams.
You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation. The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions senior leadership. In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}
