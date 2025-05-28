Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

FP&A C&P Business Performance Senior Analyst with Spanish

You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also contributing to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

The Business Performance Senior Analyst role involves delivering business planning and performance management products for a large Oil and Gas business. This position requires partnering with onsite technical and finance teams across different geographies to gain a deep understanding of the business context. The key objective is to develop and deliver insightful financial products that enable effective business financial performance management and support decision-making.

The role demands good engagement skills and the ability to manage conflicting priorities while meeting stakeholder expectations. It also involves contributing to the cost performance management agenda, supporting core FP&A processes, and maintaining a proactive business partnering relationship between finance and business teams.

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation. The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions senior leadership. In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

In this role You will:

Prepare timely, accurate, and reliable financial and management information to support business decisions. Develop and explain material for business performance leadership team discussions, including key messages, analysis, and insights. Provide performance insights to business partners focused on improving profitability.

Build and maintain a proactive business partnering relationship with relevant Business/Function Leadership teams. Support the Performance Management agenda, ensuring robust and timely forecasts and delivery of MI analysis and commentary. Monitor and support cost reduction initiatives and ensure effective tracking and accurate analysis of profitability.

Analyze monthly/quarterly actuals, including trend analysis and explaining actuals vs. forecasts. Highlight areas where performance is behind or ahead of plan and suggest potential interventions.

Play a key role in developing the long-term plan and quarterly plan update process. Coordinate the plan for a part of the business, analyze plan data in SAP-based systems, and output in PowerBI/Tableau reports. Prepare presentation material, including commentary, and answer follow-up questions from leadership or central finance teams.

Support the local finance team in developing plans and Authorization for Expenditure (AFEs) for joint venture partners' approval.

Perform economic analysis to evaluate the financial viability of various projects or scenarios. Develop insights into economic drivers and sources of value for the business.

Support the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured. Produce detailed cost forecasts, highlight areas where performance targets are not being met, and ensure data quality in submissions. Support ad-hoc and strategic business decisions, understanding the implications and balancing risk and reward.

Identify and deliver continuous improvement opportunities in performance management products. Promote the use of standard systems and reports, and work towards standardizing and simplifying performance management processes.

What You will need to be successful:

Business/Finance or Engineering Subject area Degree or equivalent

Master’s Degree or equivalent experience in a finance subject area e.g. MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants is a big advantage

5 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting

Fluency in English is AND in Spanish

Experience within global, complex and matrix organizations, preferably in industries such as Retail, Asset-based business, Manufacturing, or Logistics.

Asset-based business, Manufacturing, or Logistics. Knowledge and application of Plan to Perform processes, including digital literacy and analysis.

Strong analytical and insight capabilities, with a focus on continuous improvement in performance management and MI.

Excellent teammate with strong communication skills, capable of translating complex requirements into simple outcomes

Ability to gain trust from finance and business senior partner

Deliver operational improvements, share standard processes, and drive performance

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI, Tableau

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!