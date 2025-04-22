FP&A C&P Business Performance Senior Manager

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

FP&A Business Performance Senior Manager

You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also contributing to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

The Business Performance Senior Manager is a highly skilled and experienced leader responsible for overseeing a team that handles financial performance reporting and articulates business strategy and actual performance to senior leadership. The job holder leads a team of finance professionals, delivering business planning and performance management products and insights to a large Oil & Gas producing business. This role involves end-to-end business planning, performance management, and control activities, supporting the creation and delivery of the business strategy and financial roadmap. The manager supports the senior management in driving business performance in economic and strategic terms and leads interventions to ensure strategic objectives are met. This role acts as the interface between Embedded Finance and FP&A, serving as the single point of accountability (SPA) for business context and cross-finance integration.

Strong stakeholder management skills are essential for establishing relationships with local business leadership and successfully prioritizing conflicting priorities for the team.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

% travel requirements : 10 – 15 % including international travel

In this role You will:

Collaborate closely with business and embedded finance teams to lead core planning activities, including developing budgets, financial forecasts, and resource allocation strategies. Provide input and challenge to business plans and strategies, addressing risks and mitigations. Cultivate strategic partnerships and collaborations that contribute to organizational performance goals. Oversee yearly and multi-year planning processes, including the development of financial plans, engagement materials, and top-down/bottom-up planning processes. Drive business-specific non-routine processes.

Work in collaboration with local finance leadership to complete the delivery of business planning and performance reporting processes. Provide oversight to develop robust long-term plans with performance insights that enable decision making. Prioritize and allocate team resources to successfully meet the needs of the business.

Be responsible for overall accuracy of reporting, ensuring financials are aligned with group policies. Collaborate with Finance Accounting & Control teams, challenge non-compliance areas and investigate root cause. Participate in SoX quarterly due diligence process and business assurance process of LRA (letter of representation & assurance). Support SEA (stock exchange announcement) and statutory reporting.

As a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote locations across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp.

Lead a large team of finance professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Work with the team members to solve problems when issues are brought up.

Drive continuous improvement to promote standardization and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products, to improve the efficiency of financial analysis and reporting.

What You will need to be successful:

Business/Finance or Engineering Subject area Degree or equivalent

Master’s Degree or post-graduate qualification in a finance field e.g. MBA, CA is a big advantage

15 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting in an Oil and Gas business or experience in industries such as Retail, Asset-based business, Manufacturing, and Logistics

Minimum 3 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting in Refining or similar experience in a manufacturing business.

Minimum 3 years of relevant post degree experience in hydrocarbon accounting of a manufacturing business (hydrocarbon volumes and/or its financialization).

Deep knowledge of planning, performance management & control processes.

Deep Analysis and Insight capability: The ability to provide critical thinking to address complex situations, balance conflicting interests, and prioritize the interests of bp.

High level of discernment.

Strategic direction: Embracing strategic direction and influencing key partners to gain consensus.

Building capability: The ability to build capability, influence beyond formal reporting lines, and coach a diverse team to drive high performance.

Empowering teams: Empowering teams to deliver by providing clear expectations and effective support.

Collaboration: Collaborating within the FP&A team and inspiring colleagues to understand and contribute to the team's strategic direction.

People leadership: A passion for people leadership, inspiring and motivating people to deliver results, with experience in leading others being essential.

Proven ability to inspire change within the organization

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.