FP&A Controller Oil & Gas

Finance



Finance Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business planning and performance management and business partnering support for specific Business/Functions.

Let me tell you about the role

The FP&A Controller is responsible for ensuring that internal and external accounting and reporting is prepared in accordance with IFRS and BP Group Accounting policies for the designated entity(ies) and businesses. This role is accountable for the integrity of accounting across the end-to-end process, including those activities carried out within the Finance, FBT (Finance Business & Technology) entity and provides assurance on the entity(ies) financials.

The incumbent may be required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with European or British time zones.

% travel requirements: 10 – 15 % including international travel

What you will deliver

Record to Report controllership: Able to translate and apply BP’s control framework at the local entity level. Lead quarterly close process and deliver quarterly bp financial for the entity.

Due diligence ownership: Coordinates the Due Diligence process for the local entity, ensuring all relevant requirements are met. Provide assurance around the operation of internal controls working through FP&A and other process Towers. Accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals process for the entities.

Collaborator Management: Build and maintain positive relationships with business teams to enable early identification of issues and reinforce first-line control requirements. Support internal/external Audits with queries relevant to the entity.

Statutory: Support the FP&A manager on the LRA (letter of representation), SEA (stock exchange announcement), ARA (annual reports and accounts), ESG (environment social and governance) and Statutory accountings process.

Financial analysis: Provide variance analysis on actuals reporting in line with group financial reporting instructions and QAR (quarterly analytical review) requirements.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Must have educational qualifications: Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications: Master’s Degree. ACCA / ACA / CIMA or equivalent accounting qualification

Minimum years of relevant experience: 15 years of relevant post degree experience, working across multiple segments and with experience of FP&A spanning to Controllership over financial reporting.

Preferred experience: Expert within global, sophisticated and matrix organizations, preferably within an Oil & Gas business.

Must have experiences/skills:

Process experience across Accounting, Reporting and Control with good understanding of Planning, Performance and Commercial processes

Deep understanding of the principles of continuous improvement and process perfection

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI

efficiently build links and influence at multiple interpersonal levels, with different collaborators and lead conflicts.

outstanding ability to collaborate and take key judgements/evaluations

You will work with

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the FP&A organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to build a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact with the Business/Functions leadership team and Accounting & Control teams in Finance, business & technology.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



