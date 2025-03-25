This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A team, within the Finance Business & Technology organization, and will be responsible for developing and delivering Financial Data assets aligned with Core ERP systems in service of business needs. Will work to support a C&P, Midstream and Oil & Gas business.

About the role

The FP&A Controller is responsible for ensuring that internal and external accounting and reporting is prepared in accordance with IFRS and BP Group Accounting policies for the designated entity(ies) and businesses. This role is accountable for the integrity of accounting across the end-to-end process, including those activities carried out within the Finance, FBT (Finance Business & Technology) and provides assurance on the entity(ies) financials.

The incumbent would be required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time.

% travel requirements: 10 – 15 % including international travel

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Record to Report controllership: Able to translate and apply BP’s control framework at the local entity level. Lead quarterly close process and deliver quarterly bp financial for the entity(ies).

Due diligence ownership: Oversees the Due Diligence process for the local entity(ies), ensuring all relevant requirements are met. Provide assurance around the operation of internal controls working through FP&A and GBS-Finance process Towers. Accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals process for the entities.

Stakeholder Management: Develop and maintain strong relationships with business teams to enable early identification of issues and reinforce first-line control requirements. Support internal/external Audits with queries relevant to the entity(ies).

Statutory: Support the FP&A manager on the LRA (letter of representation), SEA (stock exchange announcement), ARA (annual reports and accounts), ESG (environment social and governance) and Statutory accountings process.

Financial analysis: Provide variance analysis on actuals reporting in line with GFR (group financial reporting) instructions and QAR (quarterly analytical review) requirements.

Must have educational qualifications:

Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Master’s Degree. ACCA / ACA / CIMA or equivalent accounting qualification

Minimum years of relevant experience:

15 years of relevant post degree experience, working across multiple segments and with experience of FP&A spanning to Controllership over financial reporting.

Preferred experience:

Experience within global, complex and matrix organizations, preferably within an Oil & Gas business.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Process experience across Accounting, Reporting and Control with good understanding of Planning, Performance and Commercial processes

Deep understanding of the principles of continuous improvement & process excellence

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI

Strong ability to develop relationships and influence at multiple organizational levels, with different stakeholders and manage conflicts.

Strong ability to collaborate and take key judgements/evaluations

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions leadership team and Accounting & Control teams in Finance, business & technology.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you

Life & health insurance, medical care package. Flexible working schedule: home / office based working arrangement. Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options. Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement, compassionate leave. Employees' wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program. Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

If this role attracts you, apply now!



Remote Type:

Skills:

