FP&A Cost Management Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization, in the team and will be operating management activities for specific Business/Functions.

Customer & products

Gas & low carbon energy

Production & operations

Innovation & engineering

Regions, cities & solutions

Strategy & sustainability

Trading & Shipping

Communications & advocacy

Finance

Legal

People & culture

About the role

The FP&A Senior Cost Engineer focuses on partnering with the Oil & Gas Management team to deliver cost & capex management services for the businesses. The role will involve supporting Budget Responsible Officers (BROs) in preparing monthly Value of Work Done (VOWD) and variance commentary, monitoring POs, and providing Super-User support for the Cost Management Tool (CMT). Leading cost performance processes, developing plans, budgets, and forecasts, and applying technology for cost performance analyses. Collaborating with various teams to ensure high-quality performance data and promoting the use of standardized systems to drive improved outcomes.

The incumbent would be required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time.

What you will deliver

Business Partnering

Monthly Value of Work Done (VOWD) Preparation: Support Budget Responsible Officers (BROs) in preparing monthly VOWD for project and cost centre scopes, continuously improving the process and supporting its application within the Cost Management Tool (CMT).

AFE Management: Lead the creation, documentation, validation, and approval of AFEs as required by asset-specific joint operating agreements and communicate cost objects to the organization following AFE approval.

Operational

Purchase Order Monitoring: Monitor POs associated with project scopes and provide support to BROs.

Invoice Resolution: Support BROs with invoice resolution through collaboration with SAP specialists.

SES Management: Provide guidance on SES release, assist with vendor payment requests, and manage SES reversals.

Technical lead

Super-User Support: Provide Super-User support for CMT, maintaining master data and cost data mapping.

Performance management and reporting

Planning and Forecasting: Collaborate with BROs to develop plans, budgets, and forecasts, ensuring the inclusion of third-party costs, labour, overhead, and allocation data into relevant planning and cost management systems to eliminate data gaps and ensure data quality.

Cost Performance Analysis: Apply technology to develop monthly cost performance analyses (e.g., monthly & quarterly run-rates, cost-reducing initiative delivery, actuals/accrual variance to plan, year-on-year costs) and generate action plans to improve performance.

Variance Commentary: Prepare monthly variance commentary of actuals against QPF, ensuring accurate financial reporting.

Cost Performance Leadership: Lead cost performance processes with regionally deployed BROs, promoting the use of new and standardized systems, and coaching BROs on using available tools to drive self-service, efficiency, and value generation.

Collaboration and Analysis: Support and collaborate with the O&G FP&A Business Performance Team, central Enabler Performance teams, and the FP&A Performance Management Benchmarking & Metrics team in analyzing metrics and key performance indicators to ensure high-quality, streamlined delivery of performance data.

Continuous Improvement:

Continuously improve cost related systems and processes to increase automation and move towards increasing the self-service model.

Experience and qualifications

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering Field Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Master’s Degree or other qualification in a finance field e.g. MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5 years of relevant post degree experience in cost engineer role.

Preferred experience:

Experience within global, complex and matrix organizations in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, preferably in oil & gas or retail or logistics or manufacturing or asset-based businesses.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Advanced-level use of PowerBI, Excel, and data analytics.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Prior experience in finance processes, especially in estimating value of work done, budgeting & forecasting, and cost monitoring & analysis.

Continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardization and simplification.

Ability to gain trust from finance and business senior collaborators.

Will work with

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions leadership team.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

If this role attracts you, Apply now!

Additional information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.