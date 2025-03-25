FP&A Cost Performance Advisor

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization, in the team and will be operating management activities for specific Business/Functions.

The Cost Performance Advisor has responsibility for delivering end-to-end cost management services, including capital expenditure of the business/function. The role will involve partnering with collaborators in the business and developing performance insights to handling demand, improve decision making, interventions, handling conflicting priorities and lead initiatives whilst handling expectations of collaborators effectively. As a senior member of the team, you will coach and mentor analysts in the development of cost analytics that support the business.

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Strategic Planning & performance reporting : Lead annual cost and capex planning and rolling forecast processes for the business/function. Partner with onsite embedded finance and business/function leads to deliver in-year multi-year cost plans and shape long-term business strategy. Be responsible for allocation and recovery processes, ensuring timely, fair, and accurate cost recharges. Understand the drivers of value for the business segment and associated risks. Collaborate with collaborators to deliver on performance contracts.

: Lead annual cost and capex planning and rolling forecast processes for the business/function. Partner with onsite embedded finance and business/function leads to deliver in-year multi-year cost plans and shape long-term business strategy. Be responsible for allocation and recovery processes, ensuring timely, fair, and accurate cost recharges. Understand the drivers of value for the business segment and associated risks. Collaborate with collaborators to deliver on performance contracts. Business partnering and performance management : Lead preparation of cost analytics to deliver actionable performance insights to business/functional leadership. Apply technology to develop monthly cost performance analyses and MI. Coach cost analysts in the analysis of metrics to assure high-quality, streamlined delivery of performance data. Partner with the business and other finance teams to drive common understanding of the insights from the analytics. Highlight areas where performance is behind or ahead of plan or key performance targets and suggest potential interventions.

: Lead preparation of cost analytics to deliver actionable performance insights to business/functional leadership. Apply technology to develop monthly cost performance analyses and MI. Coach cost analysts in the analysis of metrics to assure high-quality, streamlined delivery of performance data. Partner with the business and other finance teams to drive common understanding of the insights from the analytics. Highlight areas where performance is behind or ahead of plan or key performance targets and suggest potential interventions. Presentation and Communication : Prepare and explain material for business leadership team discussions to include key messages, analysis, and insights and in alignment with standardized templates, where applicable. Provide performance insights to business collaborators focused on improving the cost performance of the business.

: Prepare and explain material for business leadership team discussions to include key messages, analysis, and insights and in alignment with standardized templates, where applicable. Provide performance insights to business collaborators focused on improving the cost performance of the business. Systems expertise : function as the 'super-user' for cost management systems and processes, troubleshooting issues and providing guidance to users.

: function as the 'super-user' for cost management systems and processes, troubleshooting issues and providing guidance to users. Continuous Improvement : Promote the use of new and/or standardized systems and continuously improve cost related systems and processes to increase automation and move towards increasing the self-service model.

: Promote the use of new and/or standardized systems and continuously improve cost related systems and processes to increase automation and move towards increasing the self-service model. Cross-team integration: as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote locations across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp.

Must have educational qualifications:

Business/Finance or Engineering Field Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Master’s Degree in a finance field e.g., MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants

Minimum years of relevant experience:

15 years of relevant post degree experience in a wide range of complex situations including at least 5 years of experience in financial reporting, budgeting, and forecasting, preferably in oil & gas or retail or logistics or manufacturing or asset-based businesses.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experience of developing long term financial plans for a business.

Extensive experience of developing and communicating financial management information to business collaborators.

Strong Analysis and Insight capability. Capacity to collaborate and take key judgements/evaluations.

Self-starter; able to handle a varied workload in volume and time pressure.

Experience with cost management, value of work done (VOWD) processes and providing cost performance information.

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI

Ability to develop relationships and influence at multiple organizational levels, with different collaborators. Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community.

Capacity to collaborate and take key judgements/evaluations. Evaluate when appropriate and where to raise issues and partner concerns.

Coaching team members to work towards a common goal

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you

Life & health insurance, medical care package. Flexible working schedule: home / office based working arrangement. Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options. Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement, compassionate leave. Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program. Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

If this role attracts you, apply now!



