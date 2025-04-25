Site traffic information and cookies

FP&A Cost Performance Head

  • Location India - Pune, HU: Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ089624
  • Experience level Executive
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our FP&A Team and advance your career as an

FP&A Cost Performance Head

This senior level leadership role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will lead the Cost Performance organisation, accountable for delivery of key planning and performance management activities.

As a multi-skilled leader, the job holder will be accountable for driving end-to-end cost planning and performance management activities, including vision and strategy, collaborating with both Finance and the business. They will be responsible for developing and managing cost management plans across most of bp. The role is also responsible for the owning global cost management policies, minimizing requirements and identification of significant process optimization and transformation across other Finance and business teams

In this role You will:

  • Deliver high-quality outputs driving all agreed accountabilities and responsibilities of the Cost Performance team
  • Supervise the creation of cost management plans for various functional and business teams globally
  • Be responsible for performance management of actuals versus plans, including preparation of multi-year forecasts
  • Support cost recharges and 3rd party JV recoveries
  • Integrate cost plan and performance into overall business plan
  • Support to provide timely resolution of all key partner concerns as raised within the Cost Performance team and with its partners
  • Partner with Business and Finance leadership team to lead the performance agenda and the execution of key strategy decisions
  • Drive integration across all FP&A with key business and embedded finance partners 
  • Be the Global Owner of Cost Management Performance policy and procedure
  • Ensure the FP&A team is sustained, with the right resources, tools and talent pipeline to deliver committed and strategic direction
  • The role will interact and be the main contact point for Businesses and Finance Leadership Teams
  • Lead the team of approximately 150 professionals providing cost planning and performance management activities, with significant impact on the Group
  • Provides input into global policy owners to influence requirements, corporate policies and processes
  • Contribute to the overall engagement, culture, capability & integration within the FP&A function

What You will need to be successful:

  • Business/Finance degree level or equivalent ( ACCA / ACA / CIMA or equivalent accounting qualification)
  • Minimum 15-20 years of experience in a wide range of complex situations, working across multiple segments and with experience spanning Plan to Perform and Controllership ​​​preferably in Retail and/or FMCG environment (Oil&Gas background is desirable)
  • Proven leadership capabilities, ability to lead global teams and experience within global, complex and matrix organizations
  • Deep expertise in Planning and Performance Management
  • Experience in managing variable cost types for large and matrix organisation (Multi $bn’s)
  • Breadth of knowledge across Planning and Accounting, Reporting and Control processes
  • Awareness of trends in digital innovation
  • Proven track record in managing change
  • Ability to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community
  • High level of problem solving skills
  • Solution design decisions for new requirements and driving integration across key functions / enablers
  • Strong commercial orientational, financial, conceptual and analytical skills – understanding and partnering to drive business imperatives 
  • Strong influencing skills - proven experience within a complex organisation and will senior collaborators
  • High level cross-cultural sensitivity
  • Good command of written and spoken English 

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
Life & health insurance, medical care package
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

