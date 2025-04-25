Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our FP&A Team and advance your career as an

FP&A Cost Performance Head

This senior level leadership role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will lead the Cost Performance organisation, accountable for delivery of key planning and performance management activities.

As a multi-skilled leader, the job holder will be accountable for driving end-to-end cost planning and performance management activities, including vision and strategy, collaborating with both Finance and the business. They will be responsible for developing and managing cost management plans across most of bp. The role is also responsible for the owning global cost management policies, minimizing requirements and identification of significant process optimization and transformation across other Finance and business teams

In this role You will:

Deliver high-quality outputs driving all agreed accountabilities and responsibilities of the Cost Performance team

Supervise the creation of cost management plans for various functional and business teams globally

Be responsible for performance management of actuals versus plans, including preparation of multi-year forecasts

Support cost recharges and 3rd party JV recoveries

Integrate cost plan and performance into overall business plan

Support to provide timely resolution of all key partner concerns as raised within the Cost Performance team and with its partners

Partner with Business and Finance leadership team to lead the performance agenda and the execution of key strategy decisions

Drive integration across all FP&A with key business and embedded finance partners

Be the Global Owner of Cost Management Performance policy and procedure

Ensure the FP&A team is sustained, with the right resources, tools and talent pipeline to deliver committed and strategic direction

The role will interact and be the main contact point for Businesses and Finance Leadership Teams

Lead the team of approximately 150 professionals providing cost planning and performance management activities, with significant impact on the Group

Provides input into global policy owners to influence requirements, corporate policies and processes

Contribute to the overall engagement, culture, capability & integration within the FP&A function

What You will need to be successful:

Business/Finance degree level or equivalent ( ACCA / ACA / CIMA or equivalent accounting qualification)

Minimum 15-20 years of experience in a wide range of complex situations, working across multiple segments and with experience spanning Plan to Perform and Controllership ​​​preferably in Retail and/or FMCG environment (Oil&Gas background is desirable)

Proven leadership capabilities, ability to lead global teams and experience within global, complex and matrix organizations

Deep expertise in Planning and Performance Management

Experience in managing variable cost types for large and matrix organisation (Multi $bn’s)

Breadth of knowledge across Planning and Accounting, Reporting and Control processes

Awareness of trends in digital innovation

Proven track record in managing change

Ability to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community

High level of problem solving skills

Solution design decisions for new requirements and driving integration across key functions / enablers

Strong commercial orientational, financial, conceptual and analytical skills – understanding and partnering to drive business imperatives

Strong influencing skills - proven experience within a complex organisation and will senior collaborators

High level cross-cultural sensitivity

Good command of written and spoken English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.