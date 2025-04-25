Entity:Finance
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.
Join our FP&A Team and advance your career as an
FP&A Cost Performance Head
This senior level leadership role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will lead the Cost Performance organisation, accountable for delivery of key planning and performance management activities.
As a multi-skilled leader, the job holder will be accountable for driving end-to-end cost planning and performance management activities, including vision and strategy, collaborating with both Finance and the business. They will be responsible for developing and managing cost management plans across most of bp. The role is also responsible for the owning global cost management policies, minimizing requirements and identification of significant process optimization and transformation across other Finance and business teams
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
Life & health insurance, medical care package
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}
