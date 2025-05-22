Site traffic information and cookies

FP&A Cost Performance Manager, C&P Refining

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ095916
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

Job Description

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

FP&A FP&A Cost Performance Manager, C&P Refining

You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also contributing to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

The core accountability of the role is to provide financial support for core FP&A processes (GFO, GFR, Plan) as well as deliver business partnering support for certain key areas. The role requires strong engagement skills as well as maturity in managing demand and the ability to successfully manage conflicting priorities whilst managing expectations of stakeholders effectively.

In this role You will:

  • Monitor the in-year performance, develop and maintain KPIs to track performance, recommend and implement interventions where necessary
  • Partner with business and finance stakeholders to provide detailed analysis of focus areas of performance
  • Articulate trends and summarize detailed analysis into meaningful high-level messages
  • Analyse and interpret actuals as a basis for performance management at Business unit level
  • Actively support reporting and cost allocation processes
  • Understand the drivers of value for the Business segment and associated risks
  • Work with stakeholders to deliver on the performance contracts
  • Monitor the overall accuracy of reporting, ensuring financials are aligned with Group policies and local standards.
  • Maintain a strong internal control environment, aligning with BP Policies and Procedures
  • Actively update regulatory and compliance knowledge.
  • Actively identify requirements for additional process and systems controls and raise or respond appropriately.
  • Challenge non-compliance or areas of weakness identified and investigate route cause
  • Contribute to improving how we operate across Embedded Finance and FP&A and our ability to support Business effectiveness and performance.
  • Embed new ways of working, driving collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement to enhance performance.
  • Lead and coach junior team members, ensuring effective execution of the team’s accountabilities
  • Continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardisation and simplification

What You need to be successful:

  • Degree in Business and/or Finance and/or relevant professional experience in planning, accounting, reporting and control
  •   5-10 years of experience in financial reporting, budgeting and
     forecasting
  • Knowledge and application of Plan to Perform processes, including digital literacy and analysis
  • Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes with a focus on performance analysis and intervention
  • Knowledge of key internal policies and external standards in the Plan to Perform scope
  • Strong Analysis and Insight capability
  • Understanding of the principles of continuous improvement & process excellence
  • Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a strong demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance
  • Strong level of understanding of the external partners and regulatory frameworks within which bp operates
  • Ability to influence beyond formal reporting lines and gain trust from Finance and Business partners
  • Deliver process improvement that embraces the opportunity to add new value, working closely with other business managers to share standard process, find more efficient ways of working and collectively drive performance
  • Collaborate and work together within the FP&A team and inspire colleagues
  • Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community
  • Capacity to collaborate and take key judgements/evaluations
  • Ability to prioritize resource demands and activities

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
  • Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our alluring Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

