It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

FP&A FP&A Cost Performance Manager, C&P Refining

You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also contributing to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

The core accountability of the role is to provide financial support for core FP&A processes (GFO, GFR, Plan) as well as deliver business partnering support for certain key areas. The role requires strong engagement skills as well as maturity in managing demand and the ability to successfully manage conflicting priorities whilst managing expectations of stakeholders effectively.

In this role You will:

Monitor the in-year performance, develop and maintain KPIs to track performance, recommend and implement interventions where necessary

Partner with business and finance stakeholders to provide detailed analysis of focus areas of performance

Articulate trends and summarize detailed analysis into meaningful high-level messages

Analyse and interpret actuals as a basis for performance management at Business unit level

Actively support reporting and cost allocation processes

Understand the drivers of value for the Business segment and associated risks

Work with stakeholders to deliver on the performance contracts

Monitor the overall accuracy of reporting, ensuring financials are aligned with Group policies and local standards.

Maintain a strong internal control environment, aligning with BP Policies and Procedures

Actively update regulatory and compliance knowledge.

Actively identify requirements for additional process and systems controls and raise or respond appropriately.

Challenge non-compliance or areas of weakness identified and investigate route cause

Contribute to improving how we operate across Embedded Finance and FP&A and our ability to support Business effectiveness and performance.

Embed new ways of working, driving collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement to enhance performance.

Lead and coach junior team members, ensuring effective execution of the team’s accountabilities

Continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardisation and simplification

What You need to be successful:

Degree in Business and/or Finance and/or relevant professional experience in planning, accounting, reporting and control

5-10 years of experience in financial reporting, budgeting and

forecasting

forecasting Knowledge and application of Plan to Perform processes, including digital literacy and analysis

Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes with a focus on performance analysis and intervention

Knowledge of key internal policies and external standards in the Plan to Perform scope

Strong Analysis and Insight capability

Understanding of the principles of continuous improvement & process excellence

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a strong demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance

Strong level of understanding of the external partners and regulatory frameworks within which bp operates

Ability to influence beyond formal reporting lines and gain trust from Finance and Business partners

Deliver process improvement that embraces the opportunity to add new value, working closely with other business managers to share standard process, find more efficient ways of working and collectively drive performance

Collaborate and work together within the FP&A team and inspire colleagues

Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community

Capacity to collaborate and take key judgements/evaluations

Ability to prioritize resource demands and activities

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our alluring Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.