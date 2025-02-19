FP&A Cost Performance Senior Analyst C&P

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business planning and performance management and business partnering support for specific Business/Functions
The Cost Performance Senior Analyst has responsibility for delivering cost performance management including capital expenditure for businesses/functions. The role will involve closely working with various collaborators including engineers and other fields to develop budgets and forecasts, thorough cost control, investigate into cost analysis and understanding of business context for the supported functions/business.
The incumbent would be required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with European or British time zones.
Business Partnering and Performance Insights: Build and maintain a proactive business partnering relationship with the relevant Business/Function Leadership team. Ensure underlying performance is well understood. Proactively challenge and propose performance improvements. Supervise and investigate anomalies and trends.
Support the Performance Management agenda for the entities in scope: Ensure robust and timely forecasts. Deliver MI analysis and commentary for the leadership team.
Supervise and support cost reduction initiatives: Ensure effective tracking and accurate analysis of profitability. Analyze and interpret actuals. Support reporting and cost allocation processes.
Business Planning: Work with collaborators to produce detailed cost forecasts by activity for the business planning process. Develop insights and highlight areas where performance targets are not being met.
Submit plan/forecast data into relevant cost management systems: Ensure data quality in the submissions.
Support ad-hoc and strategic business decisions: model the impact of various business scenarios. Present results and insights to leadership.
Performance Reporting: Responsible for the cost performance reporting activities of the respective business.
Provide timely, accurate, and reliable financial and management information.
Explain the underlying delivery of actuals vs. forecasts on a monthly/quarterly basis: Update in-year outlook.
Provide input for the cost allocation/recharge process for the entities. Explain cost allocations to collaborators as needed.
Support the drive for continuous improvement in MI: Ensure integrity and accuracy to meet business requirements.
Continuous Improvement: Continuously improve cost related systems and processes to increase automation and move towards growing the self-service model.
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
If this role attracts you, apply now!
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.