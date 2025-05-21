Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?

You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational completion. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Join bp as FP&A Cost Performance Senior Analyst O&G!

About role itself:

The Cost Performance Senior Analyst has responsibility for delivering cost performance management including capital expenditure for businesses/functions. The role will involve closely working with various collaborators including engineers and other subject areas to develop budgets and forecasts, rigorous cost control, deep dive into cost analysis and understanding of business context for the supported functions/business.

What will you deliver?:

Business Partnering and Performance Insights:

Establish and maintain a proactive business partnering relationship with the relevant Business/Function Leadership team. Ensure the underlying performance is well understood. Proactively challenge and propose performance improvements. Monitor and investigate anomalies and trends.

Support the Performance Management agenda for the entities in scope: Ensure robust and timely forecasts. Deliver MI analysis and commentary for the leadership team.

Supervise and support cost reduction initiatives: Ensure effective tracking and accurate analysis of profitability. Analyze and interpret actuals. Support reporting and cost allocation processes.

Business Planning:

Work with customers to produce detailed cost forecasts by activity for the business planning process. Develop insights and highlight areas where performance targets are not being met.

Submit plan/forecast data into relevant cost management systems: Ensure data quality in the submissions.

Business Partnering and Performance Insights:

Build and maintain a proactive business partnering relationship with the relevant Business/Function Leadership team. Ensure the underlying performance is well understood. Proactively challenge and propose performance improvements. Monitor and investigate anomalies and trends.

Support the Performance Management agenda for the entities in scope: Ensure robust and timely forecasts. Deliver MI analysis and commentary for the leadership team.

Supervise and support cost reduction initiatives: Ensure effective tracking and accurate analysis of profitability. Analyze and interpret actuals. Support reporting and cost allocation processes.

Business Planning:

Work with collaborators to produce detailed cost forecasts by activity for the business planning process. Develop insights and highlight areas where performance targets are not being met.

Submit plan/forecast data into relevant cost management systems: Ensure data quality in the submissions.

Support ad-hoc and strategic business decisions: model the impact of various business scenarios. Present results and insights into leadership.

Accountable for the stewardship and maintenance of the master data and cost center information for the business. This includes ensuring the appropriate cost and capital expenditure categories are used in budgets and forecasts.

Performance Reporting:

Responsible for the cost performance reporting activities for the respective business. Deliver performance insights that the business can action to improve cost performance.

Provide timely, accurate, and reliable financial and management information.

Explain the underlying delivery of actuals vs. forecasts on a monthly/quarterly basis: Update in-year outlook.

Provide input for the cost allocation/recharge process for the entities. Explain cost allocations to customers as needed.

Continuous Improvement:

Continuously improve cost related systems and processes to increase automation and move towards growing the self-service model.

Strive to increase the accuracy of forecasts, efficiency of forecasting process and quality of data analytics provided.

Key Accountabilities:

SME for the Regional Wells Cost story. Works with VP Wells and Planning Manager in support of all cost submissions.

Prepares the Quarterly Plan Freeze for Wells (Trinidad), including 8Q, capex, and decommissioning submissions.

Supports the Quarterly Plan Freeze for HSE&C, C&EA (Trinidad), including 8Q

Prepares, submits and validates VOWD (value of work done) for Wells monthly, provides variance commentaries for the monthly, quarterly Actuals vs Plan comparisons.

Prepares QPF & quarterly variance analysis for Central Performance teams.

Supports monthly Regional Cost Meeting pack for TLT presentation.

Supports BPR cost submission.

Works closely with all Enabler and Integrator teams to generate insights and aid performance management.

BPE and CMT Lead Super User. Responsible for system maintenance.

Reviews Wells, HSEC, and C&EA cost submissions for accuracy and consistency with rig schedule and activity.

Supports other team members when required.

Ad hoc requests from Enabler teams, Performance manager.

What you will need to be successful?:

Must have educational qualifications:

Finance or Engineering Discipline Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Master’s Degree or other qualification in a finance discipline e.g. MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants

5 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting

Preferred experience:

Experience within global, complex and matrix organizations in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, preferably in oil & gas or retail-related based businesses.

Knowledge and application of Plan to Perform processes, including digital literacy and analysis.

Continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardization and simplification.

In depth experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI.

Ability to gain trust from finance and business senior customers.

Strong verbal and written communication skills to present ideas clearly.

There is additional DE&I and entity wording that will be automatically added to the job description. At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you: A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. Possibility to join our social communities and networks. Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.