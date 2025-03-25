FP&A Cost Performance Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

The Cost Performance Senior Analyst has responsibility for delivering cost performance management including capital expenditure for the Oil and Gas businesses/functions. The role will involve closely working with supported functions/business including engineers and other subject areas to develop budgets and forecasts, thorough cost control, investigate into cost analysis and understanding of business context for the supported functions/business.

The incumbent would be required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time.

What you will deliver

Business Partnering and Performance Insights:

Establish and maintain a proactive business partnering relationship with the relevant Business/Function Leadership team. Ensure underlying performance is well understood. Proactively challenge and propose performance improvements. Monitor and investigate anomalies and trends.

Support the Performance Management agenda for the entities in scope: Ensure robust and timely forecasts. Deliver MI analysis and commentary for the leadership team.

Supervise and support cost reduction initiatives: Ensure effective tracking and accurate analysis of profitability. Analyze and interpret actuals. Support reporting and cost allocation processes.

Strategy & Planning:

Support the annual planning process: Ensure plans are appropriately challenged and assured.

Produce detailed cost forecasts covering pre and post allocation view: Draw insights and highlight areas where performance targets are not being met.

Submit plan/forecast data into relevant cost management systems: Ensure data quality in the submissions.

Support ad-hoc and strategic business decisions: Understand the implications balancing risk and reward.

Participate in projects and provide financial insight.

Performance Reporting:

Responsible for the cost performance reporting activities of the respective business.

Provide timely, accurate, and reliable financial and management information.

Explain the underlying delivery of actuals vs. forecasts on a monthly/quarterly basis: Update in-year outlook.

Provide input for the MI recharge process for the entities: Ensure costs are recharged fairly and accurately.

Support the drive for continuous improvement in MI: Ensure integrity and accuracy to meet business requirements.

Continuous Improvement:

Continuously improve cost related systems and processes to increase automation and move towards increasing the self-service model.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Must have educational qualifications:

Finance or Engineering Subject area Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Master’s Degree or other qualification in a finance field e.g. MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants

Minimum years of proven experience:

10 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting

Preferred experience:

Experience within global, complex and matrix organizations in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, preferably in oil & gas or retail or logistics or manufacturing or asset-based businesses.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Knowledge and application of Plan to Perform processes, including digital literacy and analysis.

Continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardization and simplification.

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI.

Ability to gain trust from finance and business senior partners.

You will work with

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions leadership team.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management



