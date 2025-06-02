FP&A L&O Product Owner

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Business Entity:

Finance Business & Technology (FBT) and FP&A (FP&A) seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across FP&A’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in FBT called the FBT FP&A Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.

Let me tell you about the role

The Labour & Overhead (L&O) Product Owner will lead a team comprised of Technology & FBT Sustain Team analysts to provide technical and process support for the global L&O Solution. The Global L&O Solution is an automated system crafted for forecasting personnel costs at BP. This forecast is utilized by PPM Teams across all BP Functions and Businesses for budgeting purposes.

This role necessitates knowledge of global labour and overhead principles, budgeting, forecasting frameworks, and technology project sustainment/operation principles, including agile project management techniques.

Candidates must be adept at balancing multiple user requests, advising the Technology team, and managing their own tasks effectively. This position involves some hands-on coding in Python, occasional SQL queries, and the maintenance of several PowerBI reports. Consequently, the successful candidate will be encouraged to maintain a fit-for-purpose solution for L&O forecasting and meet the needs of data consumers.

What you will deliver

Own overall L&O process & deliver strategic goals for the L&O solution and related interfaces which consume L&O budget information.

Devise annual calendar & coordinate cycle timing with key collaborators & interfaces

Deliver L&O Solution 2 times per year, including:

Gather & recommend assumptions updates

Validate calculations & outputs of the established financialization models (Includes Rule Based & AI modelling techniques)

Open & close user-facing tools on time

Provide user training & support

Manage user accesses

Report on tool usage & accuracy of the modelling techniques

Manage Continuous Improvement items for L&O Solution and related interfaces (Summer & Winter timing - occurs between L&O cycles)

Support & maintain various interfaces outside of the L&O Solution. This range from Proof-of-Concept models to Development Project scopes.

Maintain privacy requirements for L&O data used by the tools

Maintain procedure and guide documentation up to date along with SharePoint and user training materials.

Work with Chief Product Owner & Key Stakeholders to develop strategic goals for L&O Solution

What you will need to be successful:

Proficient in Python, Excel & data wrangling/data manipulation

Experienced in Budgeting & Forecasting (5+ years)

Experienced in Labor & Overhead terminology & employee related costs

Experienced with Linear Regression Statistical/ AI modeling (Data Science or Data Analytics experience)

Knowledgeable in Power BI, Teams & SharePoint

Knowledgeable of Software Development & User Access processes

Knowledge of Agile Project Methodology

Knowledge of SAP FI/CO modules (eg cost center, company code, cons unit)

Ability to manage a sustain project budget & provide KPI reporting (Product Owner role)

Good Customer Service & able to balance user CI requests within the overall project budget (e.g. cost/benefit analysis)

Good Communication Skills

Ability to manage competing priorities and cyclical demands

Adapts easily to change, comfortable with many unknowns, and can quickly deliver a plan of action when unplanned events occur

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



